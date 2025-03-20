Karoline Leavitt's Latest Outfit Looks Ripped From An Episode Of Little House On The Prairie
If it weren't for the cameras and captions, Karoline Leavitt's recent photograph might fool us into thinking we'd traveled back in time. In a photo posted to her Instagram story, the White House press secretary wore a sky blue pleated skirt with a matching cardigan adorned with gold buttons and white stripe details. The outdated look couldn't help but make us feel like she was dressed up for a time before electricity. And perhaps as some inspiration for why she chose to dress for a simpler time, according C-SPAN, Leavitt wore the outfit while speaking on a number of current events, including Donald Trump's recent executive order to reduce the size of the Department of Education.
We also noticed that the photo was reposted by Leavitt from Kieghan Nangle, who is Leavitt's executive assistant and who has also appeared as a Campus Reform correspondent on Fox News. Given her own experience as an on-screen personality, maybe Nangle could have offered some corrective sartorial advice for her boss. However, given the fact that Leavitt has had multiple outfits that have missed the mark, maybe she's been more of an enabler than a voice of caution. Also, is it us or is Leavitt rocking Lauren Boebert's signature blocky brows again?
Leavitt's wide ranging outfits defy labels
While Karoline Leavitt's outfit may have been giving hints of trad wife, she has actually proven to be a fairly mercurial fashionista since becoming the youngest press secretary to hold the position. Take for example her pinked-out White House Barbie outfit that had a neckline bow and a minidress hem, showing that Leavitt is willing to take risks — even if they might not always pay off. And hey, at least she's having fun, with Leavitt captioning the Instagram picture, "Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life." But of Leavitt's fashion fails that we can't ignore, her green, zebra print Bobbles & Lace dress that she posted from West Palm Beach, Florida really takes the cake.
It's not all attempts at glamour, though. Leavitt is a working professional and she's just as happy to hit us with a modified Diane Keaton look, as she displayed in an Instagram picture where she wore a wide-collared white button up beneath a zipped-up black sweater. It's also important to remember that while her "Little House on the Prairie" outfit might appear plain and simple, we bet it comes with quite the price tag, especially given what we know about her other wildly expensive outfits.