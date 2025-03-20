Karoline Leavitt's Latest Outfit Looks Ripped From An Episode Of Little House On The Prairie

If it weren't for the cameras and captions, Karoline Leavitt's recent photograph might fool us into thinking we'd traveled back in time. In a photo posted to her Instagram story, the White House press secretary wore a sky blue pleated skirt with a matching cardigan adorned with gold buttons and white stripe details. The outdated look couldn't help but make us feel like she was dressed up for a time before electricity. And perhaps as some inspiration for why she chose to dress for a simpler time, according C-SPAN, Leavitt wore the outfit while speaking on a number of current events, including Donald Trump's recent executive order to reduce the size of the Department of Education.

We also noticed that the photo was reposted by Leavitt from Kieghan Nangle, who is Leavitt's executive assistant and who has also appeared as a Campus Reform correspondent on Fox News. Given her own experience as an on-screen personality, maybe Nangle could have offered some corrective sartorial advice for her boss. However, given the fact that Leavitt has had multiple outfits that have missed the mark, maybe she's been more of an enabler than a voice of caution. Also, is it us or is Leavitt rocking Lauren Boebert's signature blocky brows again?