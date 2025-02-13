Diamond Expert Tells Us Eye-Watering Price Tag Of Karoline Leavitt's Huge Engagement Ring

Karoline Leavitt's scrappy, ambition-driven attitude is part of the reason she's making history as the youngest White House press secretary the United States government has ever had. Her repertoire isn't just filled with press gaggles and heading up Donald Trump's PR, as Leavitt is also a mother and wife to Nicholas Riccio, a man 32 years her senior. Their age gap is likely the biggest headline-making detail in their relationship, but we think the boulder on her finger may supersede that talking point.

During a briefing at the White House on February 12, 2025, Leavitt held up a copy of a government contract receipt — though it must've been hard for the press to make out the piece of paper given that the Gen Z press secretary's blinding diamond engagement ring was quite a distractor. Leavitt had announced her engagement on Instagram in December 2023, writing, "The best Christmas of my life." Her carousel of photos included the moment Riccio got down on one knee on a New Hampshire beach.

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, exclusively revealed to The List that the engagement ring Leavitt received that day was quite expensive, to say the least. "Karoline's ring appears to feature a 3-carat round diamond set on a four-prong Cathedral setting. I estimate the value to be near $90,000, depending on the diamond's quality," said Fried, who also complimented the piece. "The Cathedral setting does give the diamond height and character." Also, it turns out that Leavitt's engagement ring is not the only pricy piece she's rocking.

