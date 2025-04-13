Donald Trump Humiliates Cheryl Hines On Camera And Everyone Has Stern Words For RFK Jr.
There are accidental snubs, shady disses, and purposefully public humiliations that occur from time to time. It appeared Cheryl Hines fell victim to the latter on April 12 at the UFC 314 fights in Miami. Hines was waiting in line to greet President Donald Trump. He gave a grinning Robert Kennedy Jr. a firm handshake and even an awkward hug as Hines stood by smiling. But when it came to RFK Jr.'s wife, Trump looked her in the eye and then strolled past, leaving Hines hanging. She turned to her husband with a confused look, but he just continued grinning. Hines' humiliation was caught on camera and plastered all over social media.
Cheryl Hines getting blown off for a handshake by President Trump is just missing the Curb theme music. pic.twitter.com/yRYC8SufEu
— joel solomon (@joelwsolomon) April 13, 2025
Most netizens weren't surprised by Trump's behavior because, well, Trump. They saved their scorn for RFK Jr. "If this guy did this to my wife, I'd resign on the spot. RFK's wife Cheryl Hines deals with the convicted felon like a champ though," political commentator Brian Krassenstein charged. "Right? I remember this time a buddy of mine got into a shouting match with a guy who disrespected his girlfriend at a dinner party. He didn't wait, didn't hedge, he stood up, said 'we're leaving,' and never looked back. Because that's what you as men do when someone crosses a line that shouldn't be crossed," a follower responded. According to these takes, this could be another red flag in RFK Jr. and Hines' relationship.
But wait! Not so fast! Trumpers insisted it wasn't an intentional snub, as 47 was later seen chatting with Hines as RFK Jr. hung onto her shoulder. Still, not everybody's buying it.
A diss or not a diss? That is the question
Social media was all a tizzy on the evening of April 12 after a big debate broke out over Donald Trump and Cheryl Hines' interaction at the UFC 314 fights in Miami. One side firmly believed that the supposed snub was just mainstream media manipulation. "You need to see the update. All fixed. This is now old and FAKE NEWS," one Trumper insisted. "Why don't you watch the whole thing before commenting. He was distracted by Rogan and Cormier before he immediately returned to meet RFK and his wife AGAIN," another fumed.
Still, the other side insisted Trump did purposely humiliate the actor by refusing to shake her hand. They noted that the pair has history after Hines made her feelings about Trump and Robert Kennedy Jr. working together crystal clear. And let's say she wasn't a fan. Hardly surprising, given Hines has reportedly faced major consequences from RFK's sudden MAGA conversion.
"So he thought a woman didn't deserve a quick handshake because there were a podcaster he thought was more important? I don't think it looks that good as you would like to push," a detractor hit back. "Most likely in private she stated an honest opinion about Trump, one of his lies, or one of his demands. When someone stands up to Trump in public he feels compelled to make an example of them. As a general practice he seeks to smear Americans with integrity because he has none," another insisted.