Donald Trump Humiliates Cheryl Hines On Camera And Everyone Has Stern Words For RFK Jr.

There are accidental snubs, shady disses, and purposefully public humiliations that occur from time to time. It appeared Cheryl Hines fell victim to the latter on April 12 at the UFC 314 fights in Miami. Hines was waiting in line to greet President Donald Trump. He gave a grinning Robert Kennedy Jr. a firm handshake and even an awkward hug as Hines stood by smiling. But when it came to RFK Jr.'s wife, Trump looked her in the eye and then strolled past, leaving Hines hanging. She turned to her husband with a confused look, but he just continued grinning. Hines' humiliation was caught on camera and plastered all over social media.

Cheryl Hines getting blown off for a handshake by President Trump is just missing the Curb theme music. pic.twitter.com/yRYC8SufEu — joel solomon (@joelwsolomon) April 13, 2025

Most netizens weren't surprised by Trump's behavior because, well, Trump. They saved their scorn for RFK Jr. "If this guy did this to my wife, I'd resign on the spot. RFK's wife Cheryl Hines deals with the convicted felon like a champ though," political commentator Brian Krassenstein charged. "Right? I remember this time a buddy of mine got into a shouting match with a guy who disrespected his girlfriend at a dinner party. He didn't wait, didn't hedge, he stood up, said 'we're leaving,' and never looked back. Because that's what you as men do when someone crosses a line that shouldn't be crossed," a follower responded. According to these takes, this could be another red flag in RFK Jr. and Hines' relationship.

But wait! Not so fast! Trumpers insisted it wasn't an intentional snub, as 47 was later seen chatting with Hines as RFK Jr. hung onto her shoulder. Still, not everybody's buying it.