Trump Opts For Summer Foundation In Middle Of Winter & Proves He Needs New MUA
President Donald Trump has had perhaps more makeup fails in his lifetime than he has had years in office. In 2024, alone, he had several notable fake tan mishaps. Some onlookers may remember times like when he arrived in Detroit but his awful tan missed the connecting flight, or when he explained his excessive bronzer in a bizarre rally rant.
It seems one of his most recent cosmetic blunders, however, missed the mark for its timing, rather than the quality of its application, and the results were difficult to conceal. During the president's February 6, 2025 appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast, he pledged to eliminate Christian discrimination by organizing a task force. However, some may have been more focused on his seasonally implausible complexion, which gave visions of summertime with its dark bronze shade. While President Trump has always been fixated on retaining his tan complexion, he could have at least tried to scale it back and make it less obvious for the winter months, though his foundation flub very well could have been his makeup artist's fault.
His bronzer doesn't even work during the summer
While President Donald Trump's February bronzer makes it look as though he thinks we're already in the month of June, it's not the only time summer-coded aesthetics marred his appearance. He remembered to don his fake tan, though he forgot to apply setting powder, before his July 9, 2024 appearance at the Donald Trump National Doral Golf Club in the scorching Florida heat, and thus was sweating buckets in yet another of his many makeup fails that had everyone buzzing. He also had people roasting his blotchy appearance in another mishap that took place on the campaign trail on August 22, 2024. If he couldn't even make his summertime look work during the appropriate time of year, it's no surprise it also failed when it was out of season.
President Trump's complexion provides a seemingly endless supply of fodder for social media users. Some X, formerly known as Twitter, users, seemed especially eager to ridicule what they believed is his way of mimicking a youthful glow. "Donald Trump applies spray tan because a tan is a sign of a healthy and thriving person," one X user wrote on January 7, 2025. "Trump has a fake tan to imitate health." Others previously pointed out the unnatural hue his tans usually have. "Donald Trump has tanned himself into a color that has never existed on any human face in any continent during any season," another X user wrote on April 12, 2024.