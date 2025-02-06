Trump Opts For Summer Foundation In Middle Of Winter & Proves He Needs New MUA

While President Donald Trump's February bronzer makes it look as though he thinks we're already in the month of June, it's not the only time summer-coded aesthetics marred his appearance. He remembered to don his fake tan, though he forgot to apply setting powder, before his July 9, 2024 appearance at the Donald Trump National Doral Golf Club in the scorching Florida heat, and thus was sweating buckets in yet another of his many makeup fails that had everyone buzzing. He also had people roasting his blotchy appearance in another mishap that took place on the campaign trail on August 22, 2024. If he couldn't even make his summertime look work during the appropriate time of year, it's no surprise it also failed when it was out of season.

President Trump's complexion provides a seemingly endless supply of fodder for social media users. Some X, formerly known as Twitter, users, seemed especially eager to ridicule what they believed is his way of mimicking a youthful glow. "Donald Trump applies spray tan because a tan is a sign of a healthy and thriving person," one X user wrote on January 7, 2025. "Trump has a fake tan to imitate health." Others previously pointed out the unnatural hue his tans usually have. "Donald Trump has tanned himself into a color that has never existed on any human face in any continent during any season," another X user wrote on April 12, 2024.