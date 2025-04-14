Bettina Anderson Didn't Get The Memo That Lauren Sanchez Has Left The Trump Circus

Rumor has it Bettina Anderson is already waiting for a proposal from Donald Trump Jr. as their whirlwind romance continues to sizzle. If their relationship actually makes it to the altar, it would be a bitter blow indeed for Kimberly Guilfoyle, who patiently wore his diamond ring for years with no "I do" to show for it. But as we all know, the Trump men are a fickle bunch when it comes to their ladies. Anderson might need to be careful about the people with whom she pals around, to avoid any hint of divided loyalties. One of her recent social media posts is a definite red flag in that direction.

On April 14, 2025, an all-female crew successfully made a flight to the edge of space courtesy of Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin spacecraft. Among the passengers was Bezos's own fiancée, Lauren Sánchez. Anderson took to her Instagram Stories to post a tribute to Sánchez, whom she called "my incredible friend." Sharing a glammed-up photo from an undated event, the model wished the crew "an out-of-this-world adventure."

The sentiment was meant to be heartwarming, but it was also problematic on two counts. For one, Anderson chose as the background music David Bowie's "Space Oddity" — you know, the song about an astronaut named Major Tom who suffers an equipment malfunction in space and gets lost. Beyond that, her close connection to Sánchez might not be the best thing to flaunt when there's some doubt about the status of the Trumps' relationship with Bezos and his intended.