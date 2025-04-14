Bettina Anderson Didn't Get The Memo That Lauren Sanchez Has Left The Trump Circus
Rumor has it Bettina Anderson is already waiting for a proposal from Donald Trump Jr. as their whirlwind romance continues to sizzle. If their relationship actually makes it to the altar, it would be a bitter blow indeed for Kimberly Guilfoyle, who patiently wore his diamond ring for years with no "I do" to show for it. But as we all know, the Trump men are a fickle bunch when it comes to their ladies. Anderson might need to be careful about the people with whom she pals around, to avoid any hint of divided loyalties. One of her recent social media posts is a definite red flag in that direction.
On April 14, 2025, an all-female crew successfully made a flight to the edge of space courtesy of Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin spacecraft. Among the passengers was Bezos's own fiancée, Lauren Sánchez. Anderson took to her Instagram Stories to post a tribute to Sánchez, whom she called "my incredible friend." Sharing a glammed-up photo from an undated event, the model wished the crew "an out-of-this-world adventure."
The sentiment was meant to be heartwarming, but it was also problematic on two counts. For one, Anderson chose as the background music David Bowie's "Space Oddity" — you know, the song about an astronaut named Major Tom who suffers an equipment malfunction in space and gets lost. Beyond that, her close connection to Sánchez might not be the best thing to flaunt when there's some doubt about the status of the Trumps' relationship with Bezos and his intended.
Bettina Anderson may be caught in the middle of a problematic alliance
President Donald Trump and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos are an odd pair of frenemies. During Trump's first administration, he once called Bezos "Jeff Bozo" on Twitter (per Variety) and Bezos labeled the president a "threat to democracy" (via The Irish Times). Their feud apparently turned to friendship in 2024 when Bezos stopped The Washington Post, which he also owns, from endorsing Kamala Harris for president. The billionaire went on to help fund the inaugural festivities and bankroll an upcoming Amazon documentary about First Lady Melania Trump. This earned him and his fiancée a prime viewing spot at the swearing-in, where Lauren Sánchez wore a totally inappropriate outfit for the inauguration.
Yet now there are signs Bezos and Sánchez aren't as fond of Trump as they may seem, and that could spell bad news for Bettina Anderson. Take, for instance, the chosen passengers on this Blue Origin venture. Accompanying Sánchez was outspoken Democrat Katy Perry, and Gayle King, who is no fan of the president herself. Even Bezos' and Sánchez's reported wedding guests suggest they're over their Trump Era. King's bestie Oprah Winfrey is said to be on the list, as is Barbra Streisand, whose liberal views are well known.
If Anderson is as close to Sánchez as her Instagram account suggests, it's possible she'll be invited too — and of course, her plus-one would likely be Donald Trump, Jr. Would they go just to make nice? Or has the Trump-Bezos alliance crumbled to the point where Anderson has to choose between her guy and her friends?