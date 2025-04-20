Tragic Details About Meghan Trainor's Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In one of her hit songs, Meghan Trainor famously sang, "If I was you, I'd want to be me, too." And why wouldn't you? Since she burst onto the scene in 2014 with the smash hit "All About That Bass," the artist has seemingly led a charmed life filled with hot hits, a handsome hubby, and two adorable children, not to mention Trainor's stunning net worth. Things aren't always what they seem, however, and a closer look reveals that what you don't know about Meghan Trainor are the tragic details about her life. Although her songs are often anthems of positivity and confidence, the stories that inspired them include mental health struggles and self-esteem issues that have plagued the singer for years.

Trainor has racked up multiple awards throughout her career and has been described as "prolific" by Epic Records chairman/CEO Antonio "L.A." Reid to Billboard. "People know that she's a hitmaker and that she's cut from a different cloth. But the depth of her talent runs deeper than most," said Reid, who signed the singer back in 2014. Although her pop power doesn't yet match that of Taylor Swift, Trainor has her own legion of devoted followers who bop along to hits like "No" and "Made You Look." Her message is one of resilience and staying true to yourself in a society that tells you otherwise. But behind her brassy bravado lives a young woman who deals with the same pressures as many of her fans, which is part of what makes the mom of two so relatable.