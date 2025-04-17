Trump Proves Jimmy Carter Will Never Stop Getting Under His Thin Skin
It seems like plenty of folks who have insulted Donald Trump over the years live rent-free in his head. Now, four months after the death of former U.S. president and humanitarian Jimmy Carter, it's clear that he's still on Trump's mind. While speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump used Carter's name to take an unprompted swipe at Joe Biden. And folks on the internet are calling him out for his rude remarks.
Trump never misses an opportunity to make a belittling comment about Biden. Yet, this time, he chose to drag Carter through the mud in order to do it. While fielding questions from the press on April 17, Trump said, "Jimmy Carter died a happy man. You know why? Because he wasn't the worst president. Joe Biden was," per X, formerly known as Twitter. For many, this comment felt both out of nowhere and below the belt. Yet, it was far from the first time Trump has insulted Carter since the former president's passing. The internet punched back when Trump axed the customary half-staff tribute to Carter, breaking with tradition to fly the flags full-staff during his 2025 inauguration. Now, the latest clip of Trump insulting the late president is taking over the internet, and folks are not impressed.
Jimmy Carter's past comments are truly still bothering Donald Trump
As the clip of Donald Trump's latest insult made the rounds online, netizens didn't hold back about their opinions of his low blow. "Trump is a disgusting fool," one X-user put it simply alongside the clip, raking in 5,000 likes in just two hours. "Jimmy Carter spent his post-presidency curing diseases and fighting for democracy. Trump spent his inciting insurrections and attacking dying men. One is a statesman. The other's a stain," wrote another. One commenter called this particular insult, "Pretty low even for him."
While Trump's insults are infamously childish and petty, Jimmy's true thoughts on Trump in an unearthed letter were the classiest takedown ever. Back in 2017, he addressed Trump's presidency, saying simply, "He is unprepared. I pray for him and for our nation," per X. And Jimmy's final wish surely got under Trump's thin skin. His grandson, Jason Carter, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that, while in hospice care, the former president said, "I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris." It's probably safe to assume Trump isn't happy that Carter achieved that final wish. And he's also likely jealous of how widely and respected and beloved Carter still is. Unfortunately for Trump, no matter how hard he tries to tarnish the late president's reputation, it won't make his own any better.