Trump Proves Jimmy Carter Will Never Stop Getting Under His Thin Skin

It seems like plenty of folks who have insulted Donald Trump over the years live rent-free in his head. Now, four months after the death of former U.S. president and humanitarian Jimmy Carter, it's clear that he's still on Trump's mind. While speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump used Carter's name to take an unprompted swipe at Joe Biden. And folks on the internet are calling him out for his rude remarks.

Trump never misses an opportunity to make a belittling comment about Biden. Yet, this time, he chose to drag Carter through the mud in order to do it. While fielding questions from the press on April 17, Trump said, "Jimmy Carter died a happy man. You know why? Because he wasn't the worst president. Joe Biden was," per X, formerly known as Twitter. For many, this comment felt both out of nowhere and below the belt. Yet, it was far from the first time Trump has insulted Carter since the former president's passing. The internet punched back when Trump axed the customary half-staff tribute to Carter, breaking with tradition to fly the flags full-staff during his 2025 inauguration. Now, the latest clip of Trump insulting the late president is taking over the internet, and folks are not impressed.