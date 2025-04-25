Kimberly Guilfoyle's Outlandish Claim About Royal Family Had Everyone Laughing At Her
On the day after Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022, Kimberly Guilfoyle joined the likes of her ex-husband California Governor Gavin Newsom in expressing condolences to the royal family, but she managed to make it about her in a way that people didn't appreciate. Guilfoyle posted on Instagram, saying, "Wishing my friend King Charles III all the best we will miss his mother, Queen Elizabeth II dearly. May she rest in peace." Guilfoyle did meet with King Charles and Queen Camilla when they visited San Francisco in 2005 when Guilfoyle was still married to Newsom, who was mayor of San Francisco at the time. But plenty of commenters found it hilarious that Guilfoyle was trying to claim that Charles was her friend. Newsom's public response to the queen's death didn't include mention of a friendship with Charles.
Guilfoyle also included a photo of herself with Charles and Camilla. Well, not quite with them, as neither of them are engaging with her in any way; rather, the photo she choose is one where she seems to be simply in the same place as the royal couple. It's not really screaming friendship.
Plus, it's one of those throwback pictures where Guilfoyle seems unrecognizable before reportedly getting cosmetic surgery, and some on social media definitely picked up on the age of the photo. One person on Instagram commented, "This picture must be before the plastic surgery. If he is such a good friend you should post a more recent picture."
People thought Kimberly Guilfoyle was trying to make the queen's death about her
Kimberly Guilfoyle shared the photo of her in the same photo as King Charles and Queen Camilla on X (then Twitter) as well as Facebook, but it didn't fare much better there when it came to critical comments. Over on Facebook, a Guilfoyle critic wrote, "Just because you met someone does not make them a friend. You live in a fairytale world with no idea of how and what a real basic American Citizen thinks of &/or about you!"
Others thought it was a clear indication that she was trying to make herself a part of the conversation with one X commenter saying of Guilfoyle's post: "This is just sad. Cringeworthy, desperate and sad." Plenty of people agreed. "Someone's death can always be a good occasion to pull out a photo. Especially if you are a social climbing opportunist, you can use the sad occasion to name drop," one comment said via Facebook.
Another one of Guilfoyle's posts on X about Queen Elizabeth's passing didn't fare much better. That time, she included a photo of Donald Trump shaking hands with the queen with nothing about herself. But people still unleashed in the comments; however, in that case it was about how much they thought that the queen actually disliked Donald. Queen Elizabeth's relationship with Donald was outwardly cordial, though there were times when Donald seemed to break royal protocol with the queen.