Karoline Leavitt's Disastrous Hair Day Accidentally Exposed By White House Cameras
Donald Trump was swearing in Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Oval Office — it sounds like it's the start of a joke, but it is, in fact, very real — as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, when cameras managed to capture his press secretary Karoline Leavitt's bad hair day. As Trump was talking, a young girl fainted, which brought temporary chaos as people were cleared out of the room. The girl is, thankfully, OK, but Leavitt's hair, sadly, is not. You don't see it for long, but you do see that Leavitt seems to have a case of bed head with her blonde hair mussed in the back. We know that Leavitt's appearance has changed since she started working for Trump, but this seems to be a step backward.
Perhaps she had a rushed morning? Leavitt does have a young son, so that would certainly be something to which any working mother could relate. Or perhaps she's used to being on camera from the podium, where people don't see the back of her hair, so she just didn't really bother? Whatever the reason, it's not good, and we hope she has friends in the White House to tell her to grab a brush.
Karoline Leavitt's hair slip wasn't missed by eagle-eyed viewers
Even though it was only a few moments on screen where you could see the back of Karonline Leavitt's head, people on social media still noticed. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) wondered if she "forget to run a brush through the back of her hair, tho?" Another quipped that this is what happens "when you order extensions from Temu," via X.
Her hair has been the object of jokes online since she entered the spotlight as Trump's press secretary. One critic on X wrote, "It's been scientifically proven: every time Karoline Leavitt tells a lie, her hair gets bigger and blonder." While one think they know what Leavitt's next job will be, "With a jug of hair bleach under one arm and a jug of developer under the other Karoline Leavitt is most definitely eventually heading to FoxNews," per X.
Add this messy hair moment at the Dr. Mehmet Oz confirmation to the frumpy fringed jacket that Leavitt wore recently, as well as the overdrawn eyebrows that Leavitt seems so fond of, and she just can't catch a break when it comes to her fashion and style. Admittedly, these do seem like unforced errors, so we're hoping Leavitt's able to turn things around.