Bettina Anderson's Rumored Plastic Surgery Has Kimberly Guilfoyle On Our Minds
Donald Trump Jr. might have a type, and let's just say it's unnatural — quite literally. Ever since Don Jr. ditched Kimberly Guilfoyle for his alleged mistress Bettina Anderson, the Palm Beach socialite's face has been making the media rounds. With all that publicity comes a closer glimpse into Anderson's former modeling days. But her photos from the past decade have sparked intrigue due to her now nearly unrecognizable features.
Comparing an Instagram post from 2016 to one from May 2024, it looks like Anderson might be taking a page from the GOP playbook with a few ccs of lip filler and a noticeably thinner nose. Cosmetic alterations just might be the common denominator in every one of Don Jr.'s relationships, considering Kimberly Guilfoyle is known for indulging in a bit of dodgy plastic surgery herself. Not to mention, the newly-appointed U.S. ambassador to Greece's filter infatuation has seemingly rubbed off on Anderson, whose flawless skin appears to be heavily airbrushed to the point that she almost looks two-dimensional.
Bettina Anderson and Kimberly Guilfoyle's personalities couldn't be more different
There is a semblance of individuality with Bettina Anderson to which Kimberly Guilfoyle could never compare. The socialite's laidback style, alongside the fact that Anderson goes makeup-free considerably more often than Guilfoyle ever has, are both reportedly a refreshing change for Donald Trump Jr., who apparently wasn't a fan of his ex-fiancée's high maintenance appearance. A source revealed to People in December 2024 that Guilfoyle's style reflected her personality too. "Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual," they dished.
Scrolling through Anderson's Instagram page gives some insight into her personality too, where the model's go-to style choices are filled with flowy silhouettes and fun patterns. Much of Anderson's humor is captured at the bottom of her posts, too. For example, consider the above caption: "Netflix really needs a category called 'easy to follow while looking at my phone the whole time.'" Thus, even though Anderson and Guilfoyle might visit the same Florida surgeon from time to time, they're clearly very different.