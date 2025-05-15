Bettina Anderson's Rumored Plastic Surgery Has Kimberly Guilfoyle On Our Minds

Donald Trump Jr. might have a type, and let's just say it's unnatural — quite literally. Ever since Don Jr. ditched Kimberly Guilfoyle for his alleged mistress Bettina Anderson, the Palm Beach socialite's face has been making the media rounds. With all that publicity comes a closer glimpse into Anderson's former modeling days. But her photos from the past decade have sparked intrigue due to her now nearly unrecognizable features.

Comparing an Instagram post from 2016 to one from May 2024, it looks like Anderson might be taking a page from the GOP playbook with a few ccs of lip filler and a noticeably thinner nose. Cosmetic alterations just might be the common denominator in every one of Don Jr.'s relationships, considering Kimberly Guilfoyle is known for indulging in a bit of dodgy plastic surgery herself. Not to mention, the newly-appointed U.S. ambassador to Greece's filter infatuation has seemingly rubbed off on Anderson, whose flawless skin appears to be heavily airbrushed to the point that she almost looks two-dimensional.