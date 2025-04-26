Kamala Harris Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark
Kamala Harris was praised for her styling during her 2024 Presidential campaign, with her pantsuits becoming a celebrity in their own right. The New York Times even published an article titled, "Kamala Harris is Dressing to be President," in which they discuss how her subtle uses of symbolism and deliberate designers created a perfectly understated flair, crucial for a female candidate, as their appearance is going to be more highly examined. They even referenced her love of classic Chuck Taylors, adding that utilizing a well-known brand made her more accessible and relatable.
Harris knows what she's doing when it comes to fashion, but even the most celebrated mogul is bound to have a few slip-ups every now and again, especially when their life revolves around public appearances. That being said, let's take a look back at some of the former Vice President's fashion fails that totally missed the mark.
Her black sequined gown wasn't doing her any favors
Kamala Harris ditched the power pantsuit and opted for a gown at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 2024 Phoenix Awards dinner in September 2024, but we can't say it was for the best. The former Vice President wore a floor-length black sequined dress, but unfortunately, the silhouette wasn't doing her any favors.
The raised neckline paired with long sleeves was an interesting choice and certainly a step outside of her usual comfort zone, but the dress felt too long, draping onto the floor over her black kitten heels. The column-style cut of the piece, as well, wasn't optimal for Harris and definitely could've benefited from some ruching or cinching. The most jarring aspect of the gown, though, is the texture. The way the light reflected off the sequins made it appear almost like plastic or rubber. Maybe more optimal for the next NASCAR race?
Maybe sparkles aren't suited for the former Vice President
Diamonds are a girl's best friend, and sparkles have been watching from the sidelines. At the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2024, Kamala Harris proved to us why. Stepping out with her husband, Doug Emhoff, Harris donned a floor-length A-line gown that featured a chrome, shimmering bodice and a black skirt.
The long sleeves and rounded neckline of the bodice look plain awkward on Harris, as it fails to accentuate her figure, down to the sleeves improperly hanging over her wrists. Additionally, the mixture of textures with the glitz and glam up top and the sleek black of the skirt fails to mesh cohesively, especially at her waist with the color blocking. The look could've been amplified with a belt or sash of some kind at the mid-section, or maybe this is Harris's sign to ditch the sequins altogether.
Her 2025 inauguration look was mourning
The attendees of Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025 turned out some memorable looks, from the giant saucer on Melania Trump's head to Barron Trump's horrible hair, all the way to Lauren Sánchez's 'sans shirt' look. Kamala Harris also wore an outfit of note, and we can't say we blame her.
Many anticipated that she would opt for blues to affiliate with her political party, as former President Joe Biden donned a blue tie. Instead, Harris decided on an all-black look. She ditched her usual buttoned blazer for a jacket with gold details zipped up to the collar and matching trousers. She finished the look off with her signature kitten heels, pearl earrings, and her American flag pin. The somber look may not have seemed appropriate for the occasion, but it was likely how she felt.
Her Vogue cover story rubbed some people the wrong way
Kamala Harris was Vogue's cover star in February 2021, but many were up in arms over her styling for the shoot, including a few from Harris' team. Vogue took to X (formerly Twitter) to advertise the piece. They attached two photos to the post. One is a waist-up shot of Harris in a dusty blue pantsuit and white blouse that is delicately accessorized. The other is a full-length photo of her in a leather jacket, white shirt, cuffed black jeans, and her classic Chucks. Guess which one landed on the cover.
Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star!
Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. Read the full profile: https://t.co/W5BQPTH7AU pic.twitter.com/OCFvVqTlOk
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 10, 2021
If you thought it was the pic of her in jeans and sneakers, you'd be correct. However, it was originally supposed to be the first photo described on the cover, but a change was made right on the wire, unbeknownst to Harris and her team. Many found the more casual look to be an inappropriate choice for introducing America's first female vice president.
The outfit she wore on her first full day as Vice President left much to be desired
On Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' first full day in office as President and Vice President, respectively, in January 2021, they attended a virtual prayer service. Harris likely saw this day as a way to step out of her usual attire and make a statement now that she had made it to the White House, but the results came up short.
She chose a wool, maroon midi dress with a matching coat, along with stockings, black pumps, and a set of statement pearls color-coordinated to the dress. It's a step back from her polished girlboss look and ventures into a more European style, which seems odd considering her status at the time.
She gave grandma chic in 2017
In January 2017, Kamala Harris attended a re-enactment of her swearing-in as Senator of California. The event was celebratory for all of the politicians in attendance and for those who were sworn in, but it's too bad that Harris's outfit makes it seem like you can walk all over her, literally.
She wore a bouclé-patterned black and white tweed blazer and a matching pencil skirt. It's giving a vintage rug, it's giving grandma's sweater, and it definitely could use a pop of color. We're just grateful that Harris has elevated her style game exponentially since then.