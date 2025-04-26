Kamala Harris Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Kamala Harris was praised for her styling during her 2024 Presidential campaign, with her pantsuits becoming a celebrity in their own right. The New York Times even published an article titled, "Kamala Harris is Dressing to be President," in which they discuss how her subtle uses of symbolism and deliberate designers created a perfectly understated flair, crucial for a female candidate, as their appearance is going to be more highly examined. They even referenced her love of classic Chuck Taylors, adding that utilizing a well-known brand made her more accessible and relatable.

Harris knows what she's doing when it comes to fashion, but even the most celebrated mogul is bound to have a few slip-ups every now and again, especially when their life revolves around public appearances. That being said, let's take a look back at some of the former Vice President's fashion fails that totally missed the mark.