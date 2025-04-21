Elon Musk Ditches His Family On Yet Another Holiday To Hang With BFF Trump

Elon Musk and Donald Trump just can't seem to grasp the point of holidays. While most people want to spend the Easter weekend with their loved ones, these two hopped over to Trump's Virginia Golf Club on Saturday to get in some quality time with NHL hockey player T.J. Oshie. Unfortunately, it didn't appear as though either of them was too fussed about being mentally present with their families on Easter Sunday either. The president shared an angry Truth Social rant that started with: "Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics" and unsurprisingly ended with him slamming Former President Joe Biden.

It appeared to be business as usual for Musk, too, since he spent a large portion of his day on X, formerly known as Twitter. While it's unclear whether the SpaceX founder wished any of his children well on the holiday, Musk did respond to JD Vance's tweet wishing everyone a Happy Easter with a simple "You too!" In fact, he even found the time to laugh at Snoop Dogg's tweet, where the rapper joked about how Easter occurred on 4/20 this year.

The tech billionaire's behavior during the holiday, unfortunately, came as no surprise since he's picked his BFF over his family several times before. In 2024, Alina Habba accidentally revealed that Musk ditched his family for Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago. In an Instagram post detailing her own celebrations, Trump's lawyer shared a few photos of Musk hanging out with her children while his own kids were nowhere in sight. Meanwhile, the controversial businessman also spent Christmas exhibiting some typically cringeworthy behavior.