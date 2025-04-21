Elon Musk Ditches His Family On Yet Another Holiday To Hang With BFF Trump
Elon Musk and Donald Trump just can't seem to grasp the point of holidays. While most people want to spend the Easter weekend with their loved ones, these two hopped over to Trump's Virginia Golf Club on Saturday to get in some quality time with NHL hockey player T.J. Oshie. Unfortunately, it didn't appear as though either of them was too fussed about being mentally present with their families on Easter Sunday either. The president shared an angry Truth Social rant that started with: "Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics" and unsurprisingly ended with him slamming Former President Joe Biden.
It appeared to be business as usual for Musk, too, since he spent a large portion of his day on X, formerly known as Twitter. While it's unclear whether the SpaceX founder wished any of his children well on the holiday, Musk did respond to JD Vance's tweet wishing everyone a Happy Easter with a simple "You too!" In fact, he even found the time to laugh at Snoop Dogg's tweet, where the rapper joked about how Easter occurred on 4/20 this year.
The tech billionaire's behavior during the holiday, unfortunately, came as no surprise since he's picked his BFF over his family several times before. In 2024, Alina Habba accidentally revealed that Musk ditched his family for Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago. In an Instagram post detailing her own celebrations, Trump's lawyer shared a few photos of Musk hanging out with her children while his own kids were nowhere in sight. Meanwhile, the controversial businessman also spent Christmas exhibiting some typically cringeworthy behavior.
Elon Musk apparently isn't much of a family man
In December 2024, Elon Musk posted a photo on X of him posing in front of a Christmas tree while dressed as Santa Claus, proudly captioning it, "Ozempic Santa." In typical fashion, the so-called first buddy's children weren't pictured. Unfortunately, even if Musk's little ones were around, they likely had to watch him posting incessantly on social media throughout their time together. Arguably, nobody expected any different from Musk since his daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has publicly slammed him for being a bit of a deadbeat.
In a July 2024 X post, the tech billionaire misgendered his daughter and referred to her by her dead name. Additionally, Musk insisted that he didn't see her as a woman since she was born "gay and slightly autistic" and listed several offensive and age-old gay stereotypes to make his case. Wilson shared her response in a July 2024 NBC News interview. "He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there," she argued. "And in the little time that he was, I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness."
Musk's strained relationship with his daughter was further underlined by the fact that Wilson didn't even come out to him as transgender. He only learned of the major life update through others. However, we can safely say that Wilson would much rather not see Musk on holidays regardless since they have been estranged for years. In fact, Wilson has also humbled her dad with several brutal insults.