Bettina Anderson's Outdated Jewelry Taste Puts Karoline Leavitt's Cross On A Pedestal
It looks like Kimberly Guilfoyle isn't the only one who might have some competition with her former-fiancé's new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. The Palm Beach native is giving White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt a run for her money for gaudiest jewelry taste in Donald Trump's inner circle. We thought that the youngest press secretary in U.S. history had the edge in that category, seeing as Leavitt's giant diamond cross necklace took over a few press briefings. But now that Leavitt has traded in the eye-catching piece for a more subtle Christian accessory, Anderson can swoop in to take the throne.
Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend, a socialite and model, shared a few vibrantly colored beaded necklaces from Jia Jia Jewelry on her Instagram Story in April 2025. Each piece's rainbow stones and choker length are reminiscent of the trends of the early 2000s. Clearly, Anderson is stuck 20 years in the past, when beaded jewelry was paired with notorious, fist-wide, gold hoop earrings and maybe a velour Juicy Couture tracksuit. However, she could be on to something too; the millennial style may be coming back to shelves, seeing as dozens of Y2K trends are now some of Gen Z's biggest wardrobe staples.
Bettina Anderson has an eye for luxurious accessories
If you want to take fashion advice from Bettina Anderson, be forewarned that it'll cost you. The aforementioned Soleil Rainbow Sapphire Opal Connection necklace from Jia Jia, which the Florida socialite linked on her Instagram Story, is a whopping $500. Meanwhile, the below necklace stack, which Anderson also shared, appears to be the brand's Aurora Moonstone Fancy Cut necklace ($840) and the Birthstone December Turquoise necklace ($400). If you're dropping a pretty penny on millennial jewelry, fingers crossed that the accessory trend is here to stay.
Notably, this isn't the first time that Donald Trump Jr.'s stylish girlfriend has promoted some costly jewelry on her social media. Bettina Anderson's lavish life led her to be an ambassador of Hamilton Jewelers, a luxury brand local to Palm Beach. In 2022, she posed for an Instagram ad with a few shiny gems on her hand, including the jeweler's Platinum Cushion Sapphire and Diamond ring, which costs an eye-watering $31,250. If Don Jr. is gifting his new gal the same lavish life that he and Kimberly Guilfoyle sustained, then that price-tag is no sweat for them.