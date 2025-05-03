Bettina Anderson's Outdated Jewelry Taste Puts Karoline Leavitt's Cross On A Pedestal

It looks like Kimberly Guilfoyle isn't the only one who might have some competition with her former-fiancé's new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. The Palm Beach native is giving White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt a run for her money for gaudiest jewelry taste in Donald Trump's inner circle. We thought that the youngest press secretary in U.S. history had the edge in that category, seeing as Leavitt's giant diamond cross necklace took over a few press briefings. But now that Leavitt has traded in the eye-catching piece for a more subtle Christian accessory, Anderson can swoop in to take the throne.

@bettina_anderson/Instagram

Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend, a socialite and model, shared a few vibrantly colored beaded necklaces from Jia Jia Jewelry on her Instagram Story in April 2025. Each piece's rainbow stones and choker length are reminiscent of the trends of the early 2000s. Clearly, Anderson is stuck 20 years in the past, when beaded jewelry was paired with notorious, fist-wide, gold hoop earrings and maybe a velour Juicy Couture tracksuit. However, she could be on to something too; the millennial style may be coming back to shelves, seeing as dozens of Y2K trends are now some of Gen Z's biggest wardrobe staples.