Second lady Usha Vance and Vice President JD Vance seemingly have the upper hand leading a strong relationship compared to their counterparts, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. However, that hasn't stopped onlookers from speculating about both Usha's dissatisfaction navigating the political scene and her possible marriage woes. Thus, she isn't that convincing whenever she puts on a happy face in public settings.

There's no denying that Usha's life has changed substantially since her husband assumed his role in January 2025. The same apparently goes for JD, whose life has reportedly descended into a state of solitude, Usha told The Free Press in April 2025. "I don't know that he's asking me for advice so much as, it can be a very lonely, lonely world not to share with someone," she said. Usha, herself, has faced several tragic moments throughout her husband's political career like quitting her job, losing friends and deflecting bad press. Regardless of how she or her husband feel in their current lives, Usha has consistently flashed her pearly whites in public appearances, like when she attended the 2025 Special Olympics Winter Games, as seen on the official "slotus" Instagram page. However, her determination to push back against negative rumors indicates she may be trying to reassure the public with her facial cues, rather than expressing genuine happiness.