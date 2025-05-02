Usha Vance's Perfect PR Smile Can't Hide That Something's Off Behind The Scenes
Second lady Usha Vance and Vice President JD Vance seemingly have the upper hand leading a strong relationship compared to their counterparts, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. However, that hasn't stopped onlookers from speculating about both Usha's dissatisfaction navigating the political scene and her possible marriage woes. Thus, she isn't that convincing whenever she puts on a happy face in public settings.
There's no denying that Usha's life has changed substantially since her husband assumed his role in January 2025. The same apparently goes for JD, whose life has reportedly descended into a state of solitude, Usha told The Free Press in April 2025. "I don't know that he's asking me for advice so much as, it can be a very lonely, lonely world not to share with someone," she said. Usha, herself, has faced several tragic moments throughout her husband's political career like quitting her job, losing friends and deflecting bad press. Regardless of how she or her husband feel in their current lives, Usha has consistently flashed her pearly whites in public appearances, like when she attended the 2025 Special Olympics Winter Games, as seen on the official "slotus" Instagram page. However, her determination to push back against negative rumors indicates she may be trying to reassure the public with her facial cues, rather than expressing genuine happiness.
She's doing damage control
While we aren't fooled by second lady Usha Vance's attempts at smiling past any signs of drama or controversy, she still seems set on proving there's nothing wrong with her present situation. Though she and Vice President JD Vance were all smiles in the latter's March 2025 Instagram post documenting their outing to Greenland, they ultimately failed miserably making their disastrous trip look fun. She even made a desperate attempt to stop divorce rumors by defending JD's Department of Government Efficiency drama, despite the fact that he was excusing an employee who made derogatory comments toward Indians.
While some might find Usha's efforts to support her husband admirable, others feel she's been resigned to performing damage control for a living, despite her respectable resumé. "Congratulations to Usha Vance, a supposedly accomplished attorney who is now a merely decorative cheerleader," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote. It's very possible that Usha may soon come into her own and accomplish more using her platform. But, for now, it seems she's dead set on shielding JD from controversy and cultivating her own positive image.