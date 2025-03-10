Tragic Details About JD Vance's Wife Usha
When Usha Vance first met JD Vance at law school, it's probably safe to say that she didn't expect him to one day become the vice president of the United States. Those who know the couple well speak highly of Usha, even going as far as to say that she's one of the big reasons for her husband's successful career. JD himself has referred to Usha as his "spirit guide" (via BBC), and she's had to shoulder a lot of responsibility fulfilling that role.
In his book, "Hillbilly Elegy," JD speaks highly of his wife, but also gives readers a glimpse at what she's had to deal with in their marriage, and it's not always been pretty. According to JD, he has anger management issues. "Even at my best, I'm a delayed explosion," he confessed in his memoir, adding that his wife is the one who keeps him in check. "I can be defused, but only with skill and precision. It's not just that I've learned to control myself, but that Usha has learned how to manage me." This certainly cannot be easy on Usha.
Additionally, Usha admitted during an interview with Fox News that she wasn't exactly keen on becoming the nation's new second lady. "I don't know that anyone is ever ready for that kind of scrutiny," she answered honestly. "I'm not raring to change anything about our lives right now, but I believe in JD and I really love him, and we'll just sort of see what happens with our life. We're open." Unfortunately for Usha, their lives did change irrevocably when Donald Trump won a second term, thrusting their family into the unforgiving spotlight, and the new second lady has had to deal with plenty of trials and tribulations as a result of her husband's political fame since.
Usha has faced racist attacks
One of the most horrifying things Usha Vance has had to deal with since her husband's rise to political stardom is racist attacks. Usha's parents are Indian immigrants, and because of her heritage, she has been subjected to hateful vitriol from far-right conservatives. Some people condemned JD Vance for marrying a non-white woman, and white supremacist Nick Feuntes painted Usha's race and religion as problematic. [She was] not raised Christian and is not Christian," Feuntes said (via the Irish Star).
JD has addressed the online vitriol aimed at his wife in various interviews, including in a candid chat on "The Megyn Kelly Show." "[Usha] is obviously not a white person and we've been attacked by some White supremacists over this," he admitted. In another interview with "Face the Nation," JD was asked about the racist attacks on his wife once again, with Margaret Brennan questioning how concerned he was about having to deal with the vitriol should he become the new vice president. JD answered that, even if he never makes it to the White House, being in the public eye already subjected him and Usha to similar scrutiny. "I signed up for it. My wife didn't sign up for it," he said, but added, "My wife's pretty tough and she knows what we signed up for."
She's admitted that the negative press tends to get to her
The internet can be a nasty place, and no one knows this better than Usha Vance. Not only are there glaring signs that she has already been iced out of Donald Trump's inner circle, but the media hasn't exactly treated her with warmth either — and she's the first to admit that it gets to her. White supremacist Nick Feuntes told his fanbase, "What kind of man marries somebody named Usha?" (via the Independent). He also proclaimed that JD marrying an Indian woman indicates he has no respect for his own heritage. These comments would make anyone feel horrible, and unfortunately, Usha hasn't only had to deal with criticism directed her way — she's also had to read headlines taking barbs at her husband.
During an interview with Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt, Usha said she often doesn't recognize the man the press makes her husband out to be. The person she sees portrayed in headlines and news stories often simply doesn't line up with the man she married. "Other times, it might spawn discussions or thoughts about what we should do next or how we should live," she added. She confessed that she's been forced to learn how to let the criticism roll off her back. "I just try to not let it affect the way that I live," she added.
Usha Vance has had to explain her husband's controversial comments in interviews
JD Vance was in hot water with many left wingers when he made the controversial comment in 2021 that America is "effectively run... by a bunch of childless cat ladies," referring to Democratic leaders who don't have families. "[They] are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too," JD argued (via Inside Edition).
JD's wife, Usha Vance, effectively had to clean up this mess when she got asked about it in interviews after Donald Trump tapped him for vice president. Usha indicated that people essentially overreacted to the comment and took it out of context, telling Fox News, "The reality is, he made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive, and it had actual meaning. And I just wish sometimes that people would talk about those things and that we would spend a lot less time just going through this three-word phrase or that three-word phrase." This was pretty much a non-answer, but one can't exactly blame Usha for her response — trying to reframe or explain away the derogatory comment is near impossible.
Her husband doesn't share her religious beliefs
Usha Vance and JD Vance don't share the same religion, and the latter has indicated that adopting the Catholic faith hasn't exactly been easy on his wife. "She didn't sign up for this," JD said during an interview with The New York Times. "I feel — felt — kind of bad," he admitted. "Like, 'Oh, you didn't sign up to marry a weekly churchgoer, and are you OK with this?' And she was sort of more than OK with it."
Usha has spoken about the fact that she and her husband have different religions and seemed to admit to Fox News (via Business Insider) that it does pose a challenge sometimes. I think the answer really is that we just talk a lot," she said, adding that, fortunately, there are many things they do agree on that help them navigate this difference, like the values and morals they are teaching their three young children.
Usha Vance has lost friends because of her husband's politics
When you align yourself with the likes of Donald Trump, you're guaranteed to lose a couple of friends, and this was no different for Usha Vance when her husband, JD Vance, stepped up to become Trump's second. It didn't help that JD used to be one of Trump's fiercest critics — that is, until he needed his endorsement to win the gubernatorial race in Ohio in 2021. Usha, too, used to be a Trump critic, if rumors are to be believed. Some of Usha's former classmates have spoken up about what she's really like, and friends who spoke to The Washington Post claimed she was horrified by the January 6 insurrection and thought President Donald Trump was responsible for it. They also claimed she used to be a registered Democrat.
It should come as no surprise, then, that Usha's social circle has grown smaller since her husband first joined Trump on the campaign trail. One of their former close friends, Sofia Nelson, who also happens to be transgender, has publicly spoken about how their relationship with the couple was irreparably fractured during an interview with CNN (via The Hill). Nelson mentioned how Usha and JD supported them when they underwent gender-affirming surgery. Now, the couple has adopted Donald Trump's anti-transgender stance. "I do miss JD and Usha. I don't wish anything ill on them," Nelson said. "I care about them as people, but the political messenger that he's become, I think, is incredibly dangerous."
Usha touched on the subject during an interview with Fox News, admitting, "It's hard to know that sometimes politics comes in the way of friendships." She added that she wasn't open to commenting on what some of their former friends have said about them. "I care about them and wish them well," she said.
She quit her job when her husband got tapped for vice president
There's one role JD Vance asked his wife, Usha Vance, to take in his campaign when he got tapped for vice president — he wanted her to be his companion. Usha revealed as much to NBC News in October 2024, saying, "The thing that JD asked, and the thing that I certainly agreed to do, is to keep him company." She added that her husband needed someone to talk to during the craziness that is campaigning, and she became that person, quitting her job at a San Francisco law firm to be at her husband's side 24/7. The firm confirmed the news to People in a statement, saying, "Usha has informed us she has decided to leave the firm. Usha has been an excellent lawyer and colleague, and we thank her for her years of work and wish her the best in her future career."
Speaking to People herself, Usha revealed she resigned the moment JD was tapped for vice president by Donald Trump in order to "focus on caring for our family." While speaking to NBC, Usha said that she functions as her husband's sounding board, often giving him some feedback on his speeches at rallies and advising him when needed. She added that it was important for JD to get her perspective on things instead of just focusing on what the critics and news outlets are saying. It's unfortunate, however, that Usha had to give up her own career to take on a more behind-the-scenes role as her husband's career skyrocketed.