Tragic Details About JD Vance's Wife Usha

When Usha Vance first met JD Vance at law school, it's probably safe to say that she didn't expect him to one day become the vice president of the United States. Those who know the couple well speak highly of Usha, even going as far as to say that she's one of the big reasons for her husband's successful career. JD himself has referred to Usha as his "spirit guide" (via BBC), and she's had to shoulder a lot of responsibility fulfilling that role.

In his book, "Hillbilly Elegy," JD speaks highly of his wife, but also gives readers a glimpse at what she's had to deal with in their marriage, and it's not always been pretty. According to JD, he has anger management issues. "Even at my best, I'm a delayed explosion," he confessed in his memoir, adding that his wife is the one who keeps him in check. "I can be defused, but only with skill and precision. It's not just that I've learned to control myself, but that Usha has learned how to manage me." This certainly cannot be easy on Usha.

Additionally, Usha admitted during an interview with Fox News that she wasn't exactly keen on becoming the nation's new second lady. "I don't know that anyone is ever ready for that kind of scrutiny," she answered honestly. "I'm not raring to change anything about our lives right now, but I believe in JD and I really love him, and we'll just sort of see what happens with our life. We're open." Unfortunately for Usha, their lives did change irrevocably when Donald Trump won a second term, thrusting their family into the unforgiving spotlight, and the new second lady has had to deal with plenty of trials and tribulations as a result of her husband's political fame since.

