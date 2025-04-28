2 Major Red Flags In Pam Bondi's Relationship With John Wakefield
For some, Attorney General Pam Bondi's relationship history is seen as a major red flag for her romance with John Wakefield. Although the lawyer and regular Fox News contributor is notoriously private about her love life, we do know that Bondi has two ex-husbands. The Republican first walked down the aisle with Garret Barnes when she was just 24 years old. Unfortunately, their union was over a mere 22 months later. Bondi once again found love with Scott Fitzgerald, and they married in 1996. However, the couple ultimately parted ways just six years later.
In 2025, we spotted a few signs that Bondi's on to her third husband and has tied the knot with Wakefield. Naturally, people began to wonder if the third time would be the charm for the U.S. Attorney General, or if the issues that resulted in the end of her first two marriages would continue to plague her. And yet, in an exclusive chat with The List, Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, professed that Bondi's past wasn't necessarily a red flag.
She clarified, "Whether or not it's a red flag depends on the number of failed marriages, when they were, and the reasons behind it." In fact, the failed romances don't matter as much as what the Trump staffer learned from them and how she subsequently changed for the better. Besides, in the matchmaker's eyes, Bondi has only really been divorced once since it isn't uncommon for people to have short-lived marriages in their 20s. Needless to say, that wasn't a red flag. However, it isn't the only odd element about Wakefield and Bondi's relationship.
Pam Bondi and John Wakefield's relationship may be a bit too private
Although it's not uncommon for public figures to keep their relationships low key, Pam Bondi and John Wakefield have arguably taken things to a whole new level. Although the couple has reportedly been dating since around 2017, they have refrained from speaking about each other publicly for the most part. In fact, it would be difficult to believe they were involved if the AG didn't offer occasional glimpses into their lives together on Instagram.
As a result, it's unsurprising that we only learned that they may be married because of Donald Trump. While swearing her in, in 2025, Trump made a comment about Bondi's partner and exposed a major insecurity of his by quipping, "I just want to introduce her handsome husband. I hate being around him; he looks too good," (via YouTube). The only other clue to their relationship status is that they both apparently wear wedding rings. Given all this, it seems like Bondi also has doubts about their relationship and wants to keep things private to prevent negative press during her time as a White House staffer.
However, matchmaker Susan Trombetti reckons that the decision to be so secretive about her private life really works in the lawyer's favor by protecting Wakefield. As she told The List, "Politics are polarizing and she needs to keep him as separate as possible before he and their relationship becomes ammunition or even fodder for the media." Still, remaining so strictly low key isn't without drawbacks since it only gives rise to further speculation.