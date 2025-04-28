2 Major Red Flags In Pam Bondi's Relationship With John Wakefield

For some, Attorney General Pam Bondi's relationship history is seen as a major red flag for her romance with John Wakefield. Although the lawyer and regular Fox News contributor is notoriously private about her love life, we do know that Bondi has two ex-husbands. The Republican first walked down the aisle with Garret Barnes when she was just 24 years old. Unfortunately, their union was over a mere 22 months later. Bondi once again found love with Scott Fitzgerald, and they married in 1996. However, the couple ultimately parted ways just six years later.

In 2025, we spotted a few signs that Bondi's on to her third husband and has tied the knot with Wakefield. Naturally, people began to wonder if the third time would be the charm for the U.S. Attorney General, or if the issues that resulted in the end of her first two marriages would continue to plague her. And yet, in an exclusive chat with The List, Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, professed that Bondi's past wasn't necessarily a red flag.

She clarified, "Whether or not it's a red flag depends on the number of failed marriages, when they were, and the reasons behind it." In fact, the failed romances don't matter as much as what the Trump staffer learned from them and how she subsequently changed for the better. Besides, in the matchmaker's eyes, Bondi has only really been divorced once since it isn't uncommon for people to have short-lived marriages in their 20s. Needless to say, that wasn't a red flag. However, it isn't the only odd element about Wakefield and Bondi's relationship.