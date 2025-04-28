The Transformation Of Young Sheldon Star Montana Jordan
When "Young Sheldon" premiered in September 2017, no one had heard of Montana Jordan. Unlike several of his costars, he had no prior credits on IMDb, though he had made the coming-of-age movie "The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter," which didn't premiere until 2018. This unknown actor quickly stole audiences' hearts with his authentic southern drawl and his way of making Georgie Cooper appear both dopey and smart simultaneously.
Since the "Big Bang Theory" prequel first aired, Jordan has thrived in Hollywood, both originating an iconic role and getting to reprise it in a successful spin-off series called "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage." Like his character Georgie, Jordan has experienced love and fatherhood in real life. He's already accomplished so much, it's easy to forget he was only born in 2003. The East Texas native is clearly super close with his onscreen family, including his TV wife, Emily Osment, with whom he has a strong off-screen relationship despite their age gap.
He got his big break on Young Sheldon
Iain Armitage may have been the titular character of "Young Sheldon," but Montana Jordan was definitely the breakout star on the beloved series. Jordan shared with Glitter Magazine that he connected with his character immediately. "When I first read the role of Georgie, I thought I was reading an autobiography. Everything lined up to my life back in Texas." He added that it was fun to get to play the oldest sibling, since he's actually the youngest in his family.
In an older interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jordan is clearly adored by his younger TV siblings, Armitage (Sheldon Cooper) and Raegan Revord (Missy Cooper), who is growing up fast. They hugged him and shared how upset they were when he couldn't make a pool party. "We were bawling our eyes out!" Armitage said. Jordan clearly loves them back, posting plenty of sweet pics on Instagram. "Working with such amazing cast members, there's never a dull moment," he told Glitter Magazine.
Because Jordan's portrayal of Georgie aired before the adult version appeared on "The Big Bang Theory," veteran actor Jerry O'Connell modeled his character after what Jordan had done. "It was an honor to bring HIS Georgie to screen," O'Connell wrote on Instagram in 2018 to promote his then-upcoming "Big Bang Theory" episode as adult Georgie Cooper.
He's been publicly dating his fiancée since 2021
Just like Georgie Cooper, Montana Jordan is off the market and has been for quite some time. Jordan has been with Jenna Weeks, a fellow Texan, for years. Weeks went Instagram official with Jordan in 2021, when they were both seniors in high school. The couple keeps much of their relationship private, but Jordan did pop the question to Weeks in January 2025. Both of them posted the happy news to their respective Instagram accounts. "I can't wait to see what the future brings for us and our family," Jordan captioned, calling Weeks "the light of [his] life." Meanwhile, Weeks wrote, "I can't think of a better person that I would want to spend the rest of my life with," gushing about Jordan's generosity and lovingness.
Jordan's onscreen siblings were thrilled about his happy news, with both Armitage and Revord sharing their congratulations to their TV big brother. Several of Jordan's other costars, including Matt Hobby (Pastor Jeff) and Melissa Peterman (Brenda Sparks), were also excited for Jordan.
In March 2025, Weeks posted what looked to be pre-wedding photos to Instagram. "Mrs. Jordan coming soon!!" she captioned the carousel.
He became a father at age 21
Like his TV alter ego, Montana Jordan also became a dad at a young age, though not quite as young as Georgie was when he got Mandy McAllister (played by Emily Osment) pregnant. On May 21, 2024, Jordan shared a beautiful photo of himself holding his newborn daughter. "God has blessed me with a beautiful [baby girl]. Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always," he captioned on Instagram. The baby's mother is Jenna Weeks, who posted her own adorable photos of her daughter, calling her "my best friend."
"There's nothing better than freaking being a dad. There's nothing better, for sure," Jordan told People, sharing how his daughter has already taught him patience. When he stopped by "The Drew Barrymore Show" back in November 2024, he revealed, "I feel like I was put on this Earth to be a father, I really do."
Jordan once joked that he has his TV brother "on payroll" to babysit his daughter (via Entertainment Tonight). Iain Armitage even posted a video of himself singing "Soft Kitty" — a staple song in the "Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" universe — to his unofficial niece.
He's the star of his own spinoff series
In 2024, Montana Jordan got to reprise his role as Georgie Cooper on "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" with his "Young Sheldon" costar Emily Osment. Interestingly, the show is actually mirroring the lives of both Jordan and Osment. While Jordan had a baby girl young, like Georgie did, Osment's real-life first marriage to Jack Anthony happened only a few days before the sitcom's premiere.
After only two weeks since the show debuted, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" was picked up for a full season by CBS, so it was clearly a hit with viewers from the jump (via Variety). Moreover, it was announced in February 2025 that the show would have a second season.
Jordan and Osment stopped by "The Jennifer Hudson Show," and the Texas native shared how he wants Dolly Parton to play Osment's onscreen grandmother. "I just think it'd be great for Meemaw [played by Annie Potts] and Dolly Parton to have a scene where they're bickering about something, or whatever's going on," Jordan said. "I think it'd be perfect." After hearing his pitch, Jennifer Hudson thought Jordan had some directing jobs in his future.