The Transformation Of Young Sheldon Star Montana Jordan

Iain Armitage may have been the titular character of "Young Sheldon," but Montana Jordan was definitely the breakout star on the beloved series. Jordan shared with Glitter Magazine that he connected with his character immediately. "When I first read the role of Georgie, I thought I was reading an autobiography. Everything lined up to my life back in Texas." He added that it was fun to get to play the oldest sibling, since he's actually the youngest in his family.

In an older interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jordan is clearly adored by his younger TV siblings, Armitage (Sheldon Cooper) and Raegan Revord (Missy Cooper), who is growing up fast. They hugged him and shared how upset they were when he couldn't make a pool party. "We were bawling our eyes out!" Armitage said. Jordan clearly loves them back, posting plenty of sweet pics on Instagram. "Working with such amazing cast members, there's never a dull moment," he told Glitter Magazine.

Because Jordan's portrayal of Georgie aired before the adult version appeared on "The Big Bang Theory," veteran actor Jerry O'Connell modeled his character after what Jordan had done. "It was an honor to bring HIS Georgie to screen," O'Connell wrote on Instagram in 2018 to promote his then-upcoming "Big Bang Theory" episode as adult Georgie Cooper.