Inside Young Sheldon's Emily Osment & Montana Jordan's Off-Screen Relationship

From its conception, "The Big Bang Theory" topped CBS' prime time slot for over a decade. Its fictional universe only continued to extend when CBS greenlit "Young Sheldon" in 2017, a spinoff series dedicated to Sheldon Cooper. By following the earlier days of the intelligent yet over-the-top theoretical physicist, the series introduced us to several unique characters, like the no-nonsense grandma Connie "Meemaw" Tucker and the emotionally intelligent younger sister, Missy Cooper.

A notable fan favorite, however, was Sheldon Cooper's older brother, Georgie Cooper, and his partner, Mandy McAllister, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment respectively. Aside from certain unpopular aspects of their fictional relationship, the two had one of the more interesting storylines among the entire cast. In addition to stellar writing, Osment and Jordan's unique chemistry played a significant role in their character's success as well.

Once "Young Sheldon" was approaching its last season, their popularity ultimately influenced CBS to create the spinoff, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," in 2024. With a new series intact, fans not only grew more invested in their relationship on-screen but behind the scenes as well. With the "Young Sheldon" cast undergoing a transformation from merely coworkers to friends, it's only expected that Osment and Jordan followed suit. Whether it be praising each other's talents as actors or being a part of their personal milestones, their close-knit friendship has been beautiful to witness. To learn more about their connection, here's everything we know about Emily Osment and Montana Jordan's off-screen relationship!

