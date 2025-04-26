Tragic Details About The Cast Of Euphoria

It's common for an actor to be unsure what their next gig is going to be — it's the nature of the work. But it stings much more when an actor loses work they thought they had. Such was the case for Barbie Ferreira who played Kat Hernandez in the first two seasons of "Euphoria." Ferreira, who's had a stunning transformation, was a fan favorite among the cast, and her character seemed to be part of the show's core group, which made the news that she was not going to be returning for the show's third season upsetting to many.

The news wasn't necessarily surprising, though. Rumors had circulated that there was drama on set between Ferreira and the show's creator, Sam Levinson. Ferreira addressed the rumors, stating that not all that was reported was accurate. "I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue ... Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth," she told Insider. Ferreira dove deeper into specific rumors about her on-set behavior while on an episode of "The Viall Files," stating that she did not walk off set as had been reported. While Ferreira said it wasn't her decision to be excluded from the show's third season, ultimately it was for the best. "I think after having a lot of conversation and after Season 2, there was just nowhere to go. Instead of me lingering around for nine months, it was best for both of us that we just kind of ended it there," she said.

