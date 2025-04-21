Brittany Mahomes Risks Fashion Faux Pas In Skin-Baring Easter Dress
Brittany Mahomes celebrated Easter Sunday with husband Patrick Mahomes, their kids, and other family members. She shared clips of her children hunting Easter eggs, including one hilarious video of oldest daughter Sterling Mahomes finding money in an egg and promptly telling her mom she didn't want the candy, only the cash.
It seems like Brittany forgot about two extra Easter eggs that were present during the day's festivities. She wore a pink dress that boldly showed off her bust, which seems like an inappropriate and tasteless outfit to wear for a religious holiday spent with family. If she wasn't careful, everyone could have seen much more than the Easter Bunny intended.
Fans are used to seeing Brittany's head-turning looks during various Super Bowls, but a private family get-together is definitely not putting out the same vibe as football's biggest night of the year. Looks like this fashion choice needs to be added to Brittany's growing list of controversial moments.
Brittany Mahomes keeps missing the mark with her outfits
While it's super cute that Brittany Mahomes wore a matching pink outfit with daughters Sterling and Golden Mahomes for the celebration, the dress itself didn't fit the occasion. It looked more like something a person would either wear to the club, or out to brunch with girlfriends during college.
Clearly, the mother of three is trying to outdo herself with bizarre outfits. During a recent trip to Turks and Caicos with friends, Brittany was tagged in an Instagram carousel that showed her wearing a gaudy beach vacation dress that made a splash for all the wrong reasons. Like with the Easter outfit, the fashion choice didn't match up with the vibe. Wearing a lengthy, skin-tight dress that was better suited for a once-in-a-lifetime night to remember, Brittany stood out from her friends in their group photo. They were going to dinner, not the prom. Brittany has worn plenty of game day outfits that missed the mark, but her list of failing non-game day outfits is only growing.