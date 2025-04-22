Karoline Leavitt's Easter Egg Roll Snap With Older Husband Puts Their Age Gap On Full Display
Karoline Leavitt has a bigger age gap with her husband Nick Riccio than Donald and Melania Trump; at the time of their wedding, Riccio was 59 years old while Leavitt was only 27. That was made very clear with the photo that she shared for Easter. Leavitt, her husband, and their young son all went to the White House Easter Egg Roll, and while many people loved the photo of the three of them together, there were also plenty of people who pointed out that it looked like Leavitt and her son were with his grandfather as compared to his father. It makes sense, Leavitt's parents are closer in age to her husband than they are to her.
There are lots of celebrity couples who have big age differences, and you never know when love will strike; perhaps age really is just a number with Leavitt and Riccio. Considering Leavitt is in the public eye as the White House press secretary, though, people on social media have had lots to say about the age difference.
Karoline Leavitt's age difference with her husband keeps being brought up by social media critics
Along with the comments referring to Nick Riccio as grandpa on Karoline Leavitt's White House Easter Egg Roll photos, they asked about him in the comments of another photo she posted on X on Easter of her with their baby. One person said, "Very sweet but ... where is your husband??" To which another person replied, "He's 60. Probably napping."
And critics have also left comments on Leavitt's wedding photos. One said, "Married to a 60 year old millionaire. Must be love," and another wrote, "These pictures of her and her dad are so cute!!"
In an interview on The Megyn Kelly Show, Leavitt did acknowledge that "of course" she'd had doubts at first about dating someone who was in his late 50s, and she acknowledged that they had a "very atypical love story," via YouTube. The two met during Leavitt's failed congressional campaign in 2022, and they've had a bit of a whirlwind relationship. They got engaged in December 2023, had their first baby in July 2024, and got married in January 2025.