Karoline Leavitt's Easter Egg Roll Snap With Older Husband Puts Their Age Gap On Full Display

Karoline Leavitt has a bigger age gap with her husband Nick Riccio than Donald and Melania Trump; at the time of their wedding, Riccio was 59 years old while Leavitt was only 27. That was made very clear with the photo that she shared for Easter. Leavitt, her husband, and their young son all went to the White House Easter Egg Roll, and while many people loved the photo of the three of them together, there were also plenty of people who pointed out that it looked like Leavitt and her son were with his grandfather as compared to his father. It makes sense, Leavitt's parents are closer in age to her husband than they are to her.

There are lots of celebrity couples who have big age differences, and you never know when love will strike; perhaps age really is just a number with Leavitt and Riccio. Considering Leavitt is in the public eye as the White House press secretary, though, people on social media have had lots to say about the age difference.