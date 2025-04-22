Tamron Hall's Ego Sparks Toxic Workplace Allegations (& Says It All About Rumored Trump Affair)
For anyone who found the wild rumors that Donald Trump had an affair with Tamron Hall hard to believe, the latest news about the TV show host just might change a few minds. The former NBC news anchor has had her fair share of controversial moments before. And now, a former employee is telling all about what it's really like to work for Hall. According to their claims, it's grueling working on the famous host's show.
A former staff member on "The Tamron Hall Show" told the Daily Mail in April 2025 that working on the series was a tough experience riddled with "a lot of nepotism and favoritism" as well as working under "abusive" people. We all remember when Ellen DeGeneres ended her talk show after a major scandal surrounding the work environment on her set. The source told the Daily Mail that, "One of the ['Tamron Hall Show''s] senior producers [said] that it was better at 'Ellen.'" Based on reports about DeGeneres' show, that's a pretty incriminating comparison. This comes a few years after other staff members told the outlet that Hall was difficult to work with, noting one particular trait that reminds us of Trump. "When you work with Tamron, it's her way or the highway," they said at the time. Yep — that definitely sounds familiar.
There have been rumors about the show being 'toxic' before
Tamron Hall's rumored inflexibility as a boss isn't the only way her former staffer's account draws comparison to Donald Trump. Trump filled his cabinet with folks who try way too hard to inflate his overblown ego and clearly gives preferential treatment to those who suck up to him, whether they're qualified or not. The source told the Daily Mail that the reported "toxic" dynamics behind the scenes on "The Tamron Hall Show" create a similar workplace. "If you're not part of that cliquey environment, you're treated like someone who should not be there," they explained. And, it seems that this isn't just the case for folks who work on the show, but also for guests. "Guests sometimes could be beefing with Tamron, and they'll just refuse to appear on the show," the former staffer said.
Besides the uncomfortable dynamics on set, the source cited many other problems that staffers face, including over-the-top schedules with unfair compensation, a lack of flexibility, and an apparent push against diversity. The source noted that, "There are wonderful people that work there — it's just everybody is miserable." The ABC talk show began in 2019 and received backlash the following year for firing 20 employees. And, it seem that the rumors of an unhappy staff and a difficult work environment have remained consistent since then. Despite the reported troubles behind-the-scenes, the series has been nominated for six Daytime Emmys, winning two, during its run.