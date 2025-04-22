Tamron Hall's Ego Sparks Toxic Workplace Allegations (& Says It All About Rumored Trump Affair)

For anyone who found the wild rumors that Donald Trump had an affair with Tamron Hall hard to believe, the latest news about the TV show host just might change a few minds. The former NBC news anchor has had her fair share of controversial moments before. And now, a former employee is telling all about what it's really like to work for Hall. According to their claims, it's grueling working on the famous host's show.

A former staff member on "The Tamron Hall Show" told the Daily Mail in April 2025 that working on the series was a tough experience riddled with "a lot of nepotism and favoritism" as well as working under "abusive" people. We all remember when Ellen DeGeneres ended her talk show after a major scandal surrounding the work environment on her set. The source told the Daily Mail that, "One of the ['Tamron Hall Show''s] senior producers [said] that it was better at 'Ellen.'" Based on reports about DeGeneres' show, that's a pretty incriminating comparison. This comes a few years after other staff members told the outlet that Hall was difficult to work with, noting one particular trait that reminds us of Trump. "When you work with Tamron, it's her way or the highway," they said at the time. Yep — that definitely sounds familiar.