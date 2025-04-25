Trump's Comments On Melania's Upcoming Birthday Say It All About Their Sham Marriage
On April 26, Melania Trump will be celebrating a big birthday: she's turning 55. How will the president and first lady be celebrating the big day? Apparently they won't; they'll just be celebrating how much everyone loves tariffs. We wish we were joking. Donald Trump's comments about his plans for his wife's birthday may be yet another sign that their marriage might be on the rocks.
The day before Melania's big birthday, audio of Donald taking reporters' questions on Air Force One was posted on X. "Are you taking Melania to dinner, or have you had time to get her a present?" a reporter asked. "I'll take her for dinner on the uh — on the Boeing. I'll take her for dinner on Air Force One," Donald joked.
After that, he got serious, saying, "I haven't had much time to buy presents. I've been pretty busy. But, it's working out. Things are working out ... People are starting to understand how good tariffs are ... for us." So, from the sound of it, Donald doesn't have any plans to celebrate Melania's birthday. He was quick to change the subject to one he found more interesting: lying about the reception his tariff policy is getting. We can only imagine how unsatisfying this response surely is for Melania.
Melania Trump will likely have a weird birthday
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Donald Trump seemingly didn't put thought into Melania Trump's upcoming birthday. There are many possible reasons why Melania and Donald stay together that don't include being in a happy marriage. The awkwardness between them isn't one-sided, either. Melania's equally impersonal shoutout to Donald back in November also fueled rumors. A tweet from her office said, "Her husband's return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success." Cold statements like these make us wonder if these two are even in contact with each other.
While Donald was seemingly joking about Melania's Air Force One birthday dinner, the couple will likely be midair on that day. They're heading to Rome for Pope Francis' funeral. While spending your birthday attending a funeral with your husband, who was too busy to get you a present, doesn't sound ideal, it's actually going to get even worse for Melania.
Her and Donald's seats at the funeral are sure to rip his ego apart. They'll be seated with other world leaders, while Catholic royals will claim the better, closer seats. When former President Joe Biden was seated 14 rows away from the front at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022, Donald tweeted, "If I were president, they wouldn't have sat me back there," per The Daily Mail. So, on top of everything else, Melania will likely spend her birthday listening to Donald's complaining.