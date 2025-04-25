Trump's Comments On Melania's Upcoming Birthday Say It All About Their Sham Marriage

On April 26, Melania Trump will be celebrating a big birthday: she's turning 55. How will the president and first lady be celebrating the big day? Apparently they won't; they'll just be celebrating how much everyone loves tariffs. We wish we were joking. Donald Trump's comments about his plans for his wife's birthday may be yet another sign that their marriage might be on the rocks.

The day before Melania's big birthday, audio of Donald taking reporters' questions on Air Force One was posted on X. "Are you taking Melania to dinner, or have you had time to get her a present?" a reporter asked. "I'll take her for dinner on the uh — on the Boeing. I'll take her for dinner on Air Force One," Donald joked.

After that, he got serious, saying, "I haven't had much time to buy presents. I've been pretty busy. But, it's working out. Things are working out ... People are starting to understand how good tariffs are ... for us." So, from the sound of it, Donald doesn't have any plans to celebrate Melania's birthday. He was quick to change the subject to one he found more interesting: lying about the reception his tariff policy is getting. We can only imagine how unsatisfying this response surely is for Melania.