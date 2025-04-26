David Bromstad Accidentally Exposes His Trump-Like Makeup Fail In New HGTV Video

Whereas their personalities are certainly lightyears away from each other, the surly Donald Trump and cheerful David Bromstad actually share some commonalities. For starters, both Bromstad and Trump are Florida men. The HGTV star owns his dream home in Florida, and Trump, of course, has his Mar-A-Lago estate as well as several hotels throughout the Miami area. Notably, Trump was born into wealth and real estate, and Bromstad had a more middle class upbringing in the Midwest. However, this doesn't stop the similarities between the two.

Bromstad and Trump both dabble in the real estate market. Where Trump has made himself a monolith, appearing to be both a titan and fool of the industry, Bromstad has taken a separate approach. In fact, Bromstad has made it part of his career to help people find housing. Between his gig as host of "My Lottery Dream Home" and his own personal ventures, Bromstad has found himself giving advice to prospective home buyers. A far cry from any sort of words of wisdom Trump would give — which often has him bragging about his own accomplishments instead of offering up any actionable advice.

Thankfully the similarities between Trump and Bromstad appear to start and end with fake tans, Florida, and real estate. If Bromstad can better blend in his bronzer, he'll successfully further whittle down the comparisons.