David Bromstad Accidentally Exposes His Trump-Like Makeup Fail In New HGTV Video
Bubbly HGTV star David Bromstad was all smiles during a behind the scenes video he posted to Instagram. However, hidden within the promo clip for "My Lottery Dream Home" was a rare makeup fail for Bromstad — one that really reminds the viewer of someone else. President Donald Trump, who notoriously uses a fake tan bronzer that turns his skin a mysterious color, seems to have been Bromstad's accidental inspiration. In fact, Bromstad seemed to copy Trump's makeup routine, which includes a glaring mistake.
As seen in the above still from the video, Bromstad forgot to properly blend in his bronzer, especially around his eyes, a blunder that newbies and Trump alike often contend with. It makes the natural skin tone pop out in an unflattering way, and really reminds the viewer that something isn't quite right. While Bromstad's mishap isn't nearly as bad as Trump's worst fake tan fails, it does feel a bit jarring. Especially when coupled together with the fact that Trump and Bromstad just might have more in common than their failed makeup routines.
Donald Trump and David Bromstad share some similarities
Whereas their personalities are certainly lightyears away from each other, the surly Donald Trump and cheerful David Bromstad actually share some commonalities. For starters, both Bromstad and Trump are Florida men. The HGTV star owns his dream home in Florida, and Trump, of course, has his Mar-A-Lago estate as well as several hotels throughout the Miami area. Notably, Trump was born into wealth and real estate, and Bromstad had a more middle class upbringing in the Midwest. However, this doesn't stop the similarities between the two.
Bromstad and Trump both dabble in the real estate market. Where Trump has made himself a monolith, appearing to be both a titan and fool of the industry, Bromstad has taken a separate approach. In fact, Bromstad has made it part of his career to help people find housing. Between his gig as host of "My Lottery Dream Home" and his own personal ventures, Bromstad has found himself giving advice to prospective home buyers. A far cry from any sort of words of wisdom Trump would give — which often has him bragging about his own accomplishments instead of offering up any actionable advice.
Thankfully the similarities between Trump and Bromstad appear to start and end with fake tans, Florida, and real estate. If Bromstad can better blend in his bronzer, he'll successfully further whittle down the comparisons.