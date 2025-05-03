Risque Outfits We Can't Believe Reba McEntire Wore
Country music superstar Reba McEntire is someone who has a love for fashion, something she's made perfectly clear over the course of her stunning, decades-long transformation. Whether she's upgrading old looks or giving Carrie Underwood a run for her money with her killer legs, McEntire certainly knows how to get everyone talking about her outfits, especially when it comes time for awards season. That being said, while McEntire often lives up to the name of her hit song "Fancy," she isn't exactly known for pushing the envelope too much when it comes to her wardrobe — making it all the more surprising when she does decide to wear something a little more scandalous.
For example, one of McEntire's concert dresses somewhat resembles the outfits the Rockettes wore while dancing at the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ... and it's a bit more daring than what the country singer usually wears when she takes the stage. McEntire pointed out the similarity on social media, writing, "Can I be an honorary #rockette? I don't know about the high kick, but I've got the dress!!!" The photo got us thinking about other times McEntire showed off more skin than her fans probably expected. So, here are even more risqué outfits we can't believe Reba McEntire wore.
Reba McEntire resurrected her most scandalous look ever
It was at the CMA Awards in 1993 that Reba McEntire debuted arguably the most scandalous outfit she's ever worn: a sparkly, low-cut red dress. Seeing as how she had never worn anything quite so revealing before, the dress naturally caught a few people off guard — including McEntire's own parents and sister. "I was pretty, you know, straight-laced, and I'm sure it shocked everybody that I would do a low dress," the country star recalled while speaking with Yahoo Entertainment in 2023, adding, "It was pretty scandalous for me. ... After the show, we go back to the office and meet up with Mom and Daddy and everybody, and Daddy comes over to me. He said, 'Reba, did you have that dress on backwards?' So, yeah ... I guess it was a little low."
But while McEntire's red dress certainly turned heads at the 1993 CMA Awards, she managed to sidestep any real controversy after the fact. She even brought the dress back not too long after the show, wearing it during at least one concert in San Jose, California, in November 1994. Another 24 years later, McEntire again resurrected the iconic look — this time at the 2018 ACM Awards (though it was just one of many outfits she rocked that night). "I really liked the red dress from the '90s," McEntire said in an interview with People after the ceremony, adding, "It was like seeing an old friend again."
Reba McEntire wore a bold dress to the 2003 ACM Awards
Speaking of the ACM Awards, the 2018 show wasn't the first time Reba McEntire decided to lean into her salacious side while hosting the event. At the 2003 ACM Awards in Las Vegas, exactly 10 years after her first scandalous showing at the 1993 CMA Awards, McEntire closed out the show by donning an even more risqué outfit: a low-cut, champagne-colored gown with a deep V neckline. As the host of that night's festivities, it seems safe to say McEntire wanted to make sure all eyes were on her. "You're doing fabulous. This is what, dress number 11?" Vince Gill jokingly asked McEntire when he joined her on stage to present the final award of the night.
Of course, it would hardly be an overstatement to say that McEntire is an institution at the ACM Awards. In fact, the 2003 ceremony marked the "I'm a Survivor" singer's second of three consecutive times hosting. It was also her second-ever time hosting the show solo, though she had served as a co-host as early as 1986. McEntire has since been called back to host the ACM Awards on multiple occasions, including a record five-year streak flying solo from 2006 to 2010, and the aforementioned 2018 show that saw her famous red dress reprisal. In addition to being a recurring host, McEntire has naturally been honored by the ACMs on numerous occasions as well. She's taken home well over a dozen awards since 1984 and earned many more nominations dating back to 1980.
Reba McEntire wasn't shy about showing off on her big night
In 2006, Country Music Television debuted "CMT Giants" — a series of television specials that seeks to honor country music's most iconic stars. The first iteration of the program was naturally dedicated to none other than Reba McEntire. In a surprising change of pace, McEntire didn't have that many wardrobe changes during the event, only donning a fresh outfit when she got on stage to close the show with a performance of "Fancy." For most of the night, however, she wore a beautiful blue gown that once again proved any apprehension she may have once had about wearing low-cut dresses was long gone.
The event, in general, was a rather star-studded affair — also featuring performances by the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Faith Hill, and Dolly Parton. Prior to her own closing performance, McEntire took the stage to deliver a heartfelt speech. "Everybody wants to be loved and accepted, and this is one of the greatest nights of my life, and I thank you for being here," she said. "Being in country music has given me a lot of things, but the things I cherish the most are my friends — my girlfriends, my buddies, the ones who got up and sang tonight for me," McEntire continued, adding, "Y'all, that's — that's priceless." McEntire concluded her speech by thanking her fans, and assuring them that her career was far from over. About two decades on, she certainly seems to have kept that promise.