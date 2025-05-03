Risque Outfits We Can't Believe Reba McEntire Wore

Country music superstar Reba McEntire is someone who has a love for fashion, something she's made perfectly clear over the course of her stunning, decades-long transformation. Whether she's upgrading old looks or giving Carrie Underwood a run for her money with her killer legs, McEntire certainly knows how to get everyone talking about her outfits, especially when it comes time for awards season. That being said, while McEntire often lives up to the name of her hit song "Fancy," she isn't exactly known for pushing the envelope too much when it comes to her wardrobe — making it all the more surprising when she does decide to wear something a little more scandalous.

For example, one of McEntire's concert dresses somewhat resembles the outfits the Rockettes wore while dancing at the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ... and it's a bit more daring than what the country singer usually wears when she takes the stage. McEntire pointed out the similarity on social media, writing, "Can I be an honorary #rockette? I don't know about the high kick, but I've got the dress!!!" The photo got us thinking about other times McEntire showed off more skin than her fans probably expected. So, here are even more risqué outfits we can't believe Reba McEntire wore.