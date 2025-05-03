Elon's Brother Does Cowboy Chic Worse Than Kristi Noem (But He's Still The Hotter Musk Sibling)

Kimbal Musk loves the cowboy style to the point that the restaurateur even paired his cream suit with a matching cowboy hat for his 2018 wedding to his wife, Christiana, but the hotter Musk brother's Instagram feed and red-carpet photos are full of evidence that he has a hard time nailing this type of look. However, Kimbal proved that he once had some good cowboy looks too when he shared a throwback photo of himself in 2019 rocking a cream cowboy hat with a black T-shirt, straight-leg jeans, and brown cowboy boots.

Alongside the image, Kimbal revealed the heartwarming reason he's rarely seen without a cowboy hat. According to the food entrepreneur, he initially bought one in Texas in 2014 out of necessity, but it became part of his wardrobe after making so many great memories in it. "I was spending a lot of time on farms across America. I quickly learned that asking a farmer to borrow a hat is like asking to borrow a pet- you just don't do it. So, I bought my own hat and found myself the happiest whenever I wore it because it meant I was on a farm, in my garden, or outside enjoying this beautiful Earth," Kimbal wrote on Facebook.

In addition to reminding him of good times, the businessman also believes that the hat was the "lucky charm" that led to him meeting and falling in love with Christiana. "For me, my cowboy hat symbolizes happiness, a connection with #realfood farmers, and it reminds me to keep going," he sweetly added, before going on to joke, "Plus, everyone looks good in a cowboy hat. Oh and to dispel another rumor, yes, I have a full head of hair underneath."