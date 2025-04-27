The Worst Dressed Stars At The 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner
The 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner was a lackluster affair as there was no comedian hosting the night. Instead, there were awards, speeches, and the usual sit-down dinner (minus a Trump roast). But there were plenty of guests in questionable and awful attire, so at least that added a touch of amusement to the night.
Donald Trump skipped the event, which was no surprise given he didn't attend any during his first term, either. However, the totally inappropriate outfit that Trump wore to Pope Francis' funeral ensured he still hogged the headlines and stole the spotlight. Trump's the only sitting president who has never attended the annual dinner. The last time he went, in 2011, the notoriously thin-skinned billionaire became the punchline of the night after then-President Barack Obama savaged him with an epic roasting, poking fun at his reality TV background and love of gaudy, tacky decor. However, Obama's joke backfired as Roger Stone told PBS in 2016 that the humiliation strengthened Trump's resolve to run for president.
Ultimately, it's probably best that he was persona non grata, given Trump's long history of suing media outlets. In October 2022, Trump sued CNN in a $474 million defamation lawsuit for allegedly comparing him to Adolf Hitler. He's also squared up against The New York Times, ABC News, and The Washington Post, among others. Still, there was a strong turnout of "lamestream media" journalists and VIPs dressed in finery and fails. We're checking out the worst-dressed celebs at the White House Correspondents' dinner.
Kennedy's pink pairing rendered us speechless
Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, aka Kennedy, is in the one-name club along with Madonna and Cher. And just like the singers, the libertarian Fox News commentator and podcast host (among other side hustles) regularly appears on worst-dressed stars lists thanks to her controversial (and often just wrong) attire. And the pink pairing she wore to the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner ensured her another top spot.
The enormous floral headpiece perched jauntily on Kennedy's head, placed even Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice's style-fail fascinators firmly in the shade. As for her dress? Well, the less said about that, the better.
Tara Palmieri's giant bow was a massive monstrosity
Tara Palmieri clearly received the same giant bow memo as Kennedy. However, the "The Tara Palmeri Show" host wore hers across her chest rather than the side of her head. Still, the result was the same: a well-deserved spot on the worst-dressed stars list.
Palmeri was disappointed by the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner, sharing that it felt "weird" and "different" from previous years. "For the first time, the entertainment was canceled and administration officials have been warned not to attend," she said in an Instagram video. Palmeri added that she planned to check out Paypal billionaire David Sacks and Steve Bannon's rival parties after the dinner.
Alex Borstein's bra-barer proved sometimes more is more
Alex Borstein chose to go all va-va-voom vamp for the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner. The actor and comedian was clad in a full-length, electric blue velvet number. It would have been a style hit if that was it. But, unfortunately, the dress had a very deep V plunging neckline that exposed her bra, resulting in a look that was more nope than dope.
Still, credit where credit's due; by the look of it, Borstein's black lacy bra was absolutely gorgeous. It just would have been even better if it wasn't on public display all night.
Melanie Zanona's sateen skirt and corset combo was a fashion flop
Melanie Zanona is an award-winning journalist with more than a decade of D.C. scoops under her belt. However, the dark brown satin skirt and unflattering taupe corset combo that she wore to the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner was far from outstanding and honor-worthy, ensuring the only thing she would score Saturday night was a place on the worst-dressed stars list.
Zanona's long hair, styled in a side ponytail, was sleek and glossy, but its deep red-brown color did nothing to elevate her look. Instead, it just added yet another layer to the overall monotone mishap.
Jacqui Heinrich's gilded embroidery gown looked more curtain than couture
Jacqui Heinrich's makeup and hair at the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner was undoubtedly snatched. Sadly, however, the same couldn't be said for her floaty frock, scoring her a spot on the worst-dressed stars list.
The Fox News senior White House correspondent's off-the-shoulder, black velvet gown fitted like a glove, hugging her curves in all the right places. Unfortunately, though, the elaborate gold pattern it was covered in, which, although beautifully done, resulted in the dress looking more like a tapestry curtain than a red carpet winner.
Joanna Coles' silvery gold metallic jacket was a tin foil fail
Joanna Coles' outfit for the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner was a casual/glam mix. She looked like she'd rushed to the event straight from the office in a pair of blagh black pants and a white T-shirt she'd worn all day, then threw on a glam jacket and picked up a fancy silver snakeskin clutch at the last minute before hitting the red carpet.
The Daily Beast chief creative and content officer didn't do herself any fashion favors by plumping for a tux in silvery gold metallic that gave off a decidedly tin foil vibe.