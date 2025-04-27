The Worst Dressed Stars At The 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner

The 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner was a lackluster affair as there was no comedian hosting the night. Instead, there were awards, speeches, and the usual sit-down dinner (minus a Trump roast). But there were plenty of guests in questionable and awful attire, so at least that added a touch of amusement to the night.

Donald Trump skipped the event, which was no surprise given he didn't attend any during his first term, either. However, the totally inappropriate outfit that Trump wore to Pope Francis' funeral ensured he still hogged the headlines and stole the spotlight. Trump's the only sitting president who has never attended the annual dinner. The last time he went, in 2011, the notoriously thin-skinned billionaire became the punchline of the night after then-President Barack Obama savaged him with an epic roasting, poking fun at his reality TV background and love of gaudy, tacky decor. However, Obama's joke backfired as Roger Stone told PBS in 2016 that the humiliation strengthened Trump's resolve to run for president.

Ultimately, it's probably best that he was persona non grata, given Trump's long history of suing media outlets. In October 2022, Trump sued CNN in a $474 million defamation lawsuit for allegedly comparing him to Adolf Hitler. He's also squared up against The New York Times, ABC News, and The Washington Post, among others. Still, there was a strong turnout of "lamestream media" journalists and VIPs dressed in finery and fails. We're checking out the worst-dressed celebs at the White House Correspondents' dinner.