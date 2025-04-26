Melania Trump's 'Aging' Face At Pope Francis' Funeral Ignites Brutal Internet War
Somehow, the Trumps managed to hijack Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday and make it all about them — Donald Trump seemingly intentionally, surprise, surprise, but Melania Trump totally unwittingly. She sparked a bitter and barbarous battle on social media over her supposedly "aging" face, with detractors oblivious or simply unforgiving that the first lady rang in her 55th birthday while attending the Mass in the Vatican's St. Peter's Square.
The "frst time melania shws aging skin," a hater decreed on X, formerly Twitter. "My God. Melania looks older than Trump, & he's either wearing a giant diaper or a girdle," another wrote. "Why are you so afraid of the aging process? Women are more than what they look like. They aren't just trophy wives. She is 55 years old. I hate Trump and I don't care for Melania, but I'm not going to pick on her for her looks or for aging," a voice of reason clapped back.
In fairness to those duking it out online, perhaps unmindful of the fact that the first lady just turned 55, Donald was equally dismissive of his wife's big day with comments about Melania's birthday that pretty much said it all about their reportedly sham marriage. According to a post on X, he told reporters he hadn't had time to order one of his many staffers to buy Melania a gift. Still, on the plus side, everyone is thrilled about the global chaos caused by his tariffs, apparently.
Melania Trump dares to turn 55
Millions of Catholics — and non-Catholics alike — were plunged into mourning following the news of Pope Francis' death at age 88. However, social media netizens were way more concerned about Melania Trump's appearance than the Holy Father's passing, posting opinions on her visage that were as divisive as her husband's policies and rhetoric.
Still, pretty much everyone was united in their criticism of Donald Trump's inappropriate outfit that he chose to wear to the Pope's funeral. The former reality star pretty much dialed it in by busting out with one of his run-of-the-mill, boxy blue suits instead of adhering to the Vatican's request that attendees wear black. Melania, a practicing Roman Catholic, stuck to the dress code, though, even adding a black lace veil.
Meanwhile, despite reports that Donald and Melania would be seated an ego-crushing three benches back, they ultimately scored front-row positioning, thanks to the Vatican allocating seats according to the French alphabet — turning the United States into États-Unis. Unfortunately for William, Prince of Wales, and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, the French translation of the UK is "le Royaume-Uni," resulting in them sitting two rows behind 47. However, they still showed the appropriate respect by dressing in all black for the solemn event.