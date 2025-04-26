Melania Trump's 'Aging' Face At Pope Francis' Funeral Ignites Brutal Internet War

Somehow, the Trumps managed to hijack Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday and make it all about them — Donald Trump seemingly intentionally, surprise, surprise, but Melania Trump totally unwittingly. She sparked a bitter and barbarous battle on social media over her supposedly "aging" face, with detractors oblivious or simply unforgiving that the first lady rang in her 55th birthday while attending the Mass in the Vatican's St. Peter's Square.

The "frst time melania shws aging skin," a hater decreed on X, formerly Twitter. "My God. Melania looks older than Trump, & he's either wearing a giant diaper or a girdle," another wrote. "Why are you so afraid of the aging process? Women are more than what they look like. They aren't just trophy wives. She is 55 years old. I hate Trump and I don't care for Melania, but I'm not going to pick on her for her looks or for aging," a voice of reason clapped back.

In fairness to those duking it out online, perhaps unmindful of the fact that the first lady just turned 55, Donald was equally dismissive of his wife's big day with comments about Melania's birthday that pretty much said it all about their reportedly sham marriage. According to a post on X, he told reporters he hadn't had time to order one of his many staffers to buy Melania a gift. Still, on the plus side, everyone is thrilled about the global chaos caused by his tariffs, apparently.