Usha Vance's Side-Eye At MAGA Glam Suggests She's Not A Guilfoyle Girl
Kimberly Guilfoyle can't escape plastic surgery speculation, but Second Lady Usha Vance doesn't have this problem, nor does J.D. Vance's accomplished wife intend to end up on the list of women who have been dragged online for sporting what has become colloquially known as "Mar-a-Lago face." The simple truth is that the glamorous women in Donald Trump's inner circle are known for drastically altering their appearance, to the extent that we wonder whether it's some bizarre rite of passage into the president's inner circle. As far as Usha is concerned, however, she doesn't plan on adding a plastic surgeon to her speed dial anytime soon.
During an interview with The Free Press, the lawyer was asked point blank whether she planned on following in the footsteps of the "[MAGA] blondes and Botox and facelifts, the low-cut blouses and nine-inch heels." Usha found the question hilarious, admitting, "I'm laughing, because it would be really hard for me to be blonde [...] that color would look totally absurd," adding, "For what it's worth, my reception into this world — and I'm not from a particularly wealthy background, not from a very fashion-oriented background personally or professionally — has been really positive. People don't seem to care all that much what I look like."
The media might be honing in on the second lady's fellow MAGA WAGs, but that doesn't mean they aren't paying any attention to her. For instance, Usha stood out at the 2024 Republican National Convention because she appeared to be the only person without Botox in the entire room (including the men!).
Usha Vance has a laidback approach to her appearance
While Kimberly Guilfoyle is unrecognizable in her old modeling pictures and the former Fox News host accidentally showed off her bad plastic surgery in an unfiltered selfie, Usha Vance has no such qualms because, as far as anyone can tell, the second lady is choosing to age naturally instead of desperately fighting Father Time. At the 2024 RNC, Vance stunned with natural makeup, and her strands of gray hair were on full, proud display for all to see too (gasp!). Meanwhile, an anonymous New York plastic surgeon dished to Mother Jones that most of the women present at the event, who are considered part of President Donald Trump's inner circle, looked "over the top, overdone, [and] ridiculous."
The Daily Mail even went as far as calling plastic surgery the "star of the show" at the RNC, explicitly decrying Guilfoyle and several other high-profile MAGA supporters like Matt Gaetz for their distractingly unnatural looks. Vance's beauty wasn't the only thing that was natural (and low-key) at the event either; the Yale graduate also notably didn't opt for exclusive designer clothing. Instead, she wore a gorgeous blue dress from Saks, something many within the MAGA clan would likely not want to be caught dead in. Speaking to The Free Press, Vance said she's never been someone who packs on the glam.
"I was working as a lawyer, and I had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn't like things to be too precious," the second lady explained. "And then, a switch flipped, and it's not like it came with a whole new wardrobe and stylist and everything."