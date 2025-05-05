Usha Vance's Side-Eye At MAGA Glam Suggests She's Not A Guilfoyle Girl

Kimberly Guilfoyle can't escape plastic surgery speculation, but Second Lady Usha Vance doesn't have this problem, nor does J.D. Vance's accomplished wife intend to end up on the list of women who have been dragged online for sporting what has become colloquially known as "Mar-a-Lago face." The simple truth is that the glamorous women in Donald Trump's inner circle are known for drastically altering their appearance, to the extent that we wonder whether it's some bizarre rite of passage into the president's inner circle. As far as Usha is concerned, however, she doesn't plan on adding a plastic surgeon to her speed dial anytime soon.

During an interview with The Free Press, the lawyer was asked point blank whether she planned on following in the footsteps of the "[MAGA] blondes and Botox and facelifts, the low-cut blouses and nine-inch heels." Usha found the question hilarious, admitting, "I'm laughing, because it would be really hard for me to be blonde [...] that color would look totally absurd," adding, "For what it's worth, my reception into this world — and I'm not from a particularly wealthy background, not from a very fashion-oriented background personally or professionally — has been really positive. People don't seem to care all that much what I look like."

The media might be honing in on the second lady's fellow MAGA WAGs, but that doesn't mean they aren't paying any attention to her. For instance, Usha stood out at the 2024 Republican National Convention because she appeared to be the only person without Botox in the entire room (including the men!).