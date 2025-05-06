The Eye-Watering Amount Of Money Patrick Mahomes Makes A Year
While the Kansas City Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl LIX likely hurt quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ego a bit, it didn't exactly hurt his wallet all that much. He may have missed out on the big game's winners' bonus of $171,000, but he still took home a losers' bonus of $96,000. On top of that, it's hardly a secret that Patrick and wife Brittany Mahomes live a lavish life. And while it's difficult to determine exactly how much Patrick Mahomes is really worth, we have a pretty good idea of how much he's earning per year.
Back in 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs worth a grand total of $450 million. So, he'd be making an average of $45 million a year through the 2031 NFL season. According to the NFL itself, this means Mahomes is tied with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins for the 13th biggest contract in the league as of 2025. The number one spot belongs to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose contract is valued at $60 million a year. Other players ahead of Mahomes include Hailee Steinfeld's fiancé Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers, and Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions.
Still, keep in mind that the $45 million per year figure is just an average. According to Spotrac, Mahomes' estimated pay for the 2025 season actually comes out to $50 million thanks to his base salary of $1.255 million, restructure bonus of $47.745 million, and a workout bonus of $1 million.
Patrick Mahomes says he values legacy over money
When Patrick Mahomes signed his 10-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, it was actually the most valuable contract in NFL history. But by May 2023, Mahomes was only the seventh highest-paid quarterback in the league. However, while speaking at a press conference after the first week of off-season practice that month, Mahomes made it clear that certain things were more valuable to him than padding his already-stacked bank account at that stage in his career.
"I've always said I worry about legacy and winning rings more than making money at this moment. ... "It's not about being the highest-paid guy; it's not about making a ton of money. I've made enough money where I'll be set for the rest of my life," Mahomes explained (via ESPN). That said, his comments did come with a caveat. "But at the same time, you got to find that line where you're making a good amount of money but you're still keeping a lot of great players around you so you can win these Super Bowls and you're able to compete in these games," Mahomes added.
The Chiefs QB had also noted, "You just want to do whatever to not hurt other quarterbacks. Whenever their contracts come up, you want to keep the bar pushing." And speaking of keeping the bar pushing, just a few months after that press conference, Mahomes inked a restructured contract with the Chiefs that would guarantee he be paid at least $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026.