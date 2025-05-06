The Eye-Watering Amount Of Money Patrick Mahomes Makes A Year

While the Kansas City Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl LIX likely hurt quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ego a bit, it didn't exactly hurt his wallet all that much. He may have missed out on the big game's winners' bonus of $171,000, but he still took home a losers' bonus of $96,000. On top of that, it's hardly a secret that Patrick and wife Brittany Mahomes live a lavish life. And while it's difficult to determine exactly how much Patrick Mahomes is really worth, we have a pretty good idea of how much he's earning per year.

Back in 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs worth a grand total of $450 million. So, he'd be making an average of $45 million a year through the 2031 NFL season. According to the NFL itself, this means Mahomes is tied with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins for the 13th biggest contract in the league as of 2025. The number one spot belongs to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose contract is valued at $60 million a year. Other players ahead of Mahomes include Hailee Steinfeld's fiancé Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers, and Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions.

Still, keep in mind that the $45 million per year figure is just an average. According to Spotrac, Mahomes' estimated pay for the 2025 season actually comes out to $50 million thanks to his base salary of $1.255 million, restructure bonus of $47.745 million, and a workout bonus of $1 million.