Blake Lively Channels Sarah Huckabee Sanders In Cheap-Looking Leather Outfit
Blake Lively has had a stunning transformation, from her days in "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" to her starring role in the 2024 film "It Ends With Us." The actor has given us some of the best fashion moments the red carpets have ever seen, but lately, Lively isn't living up to her style guru status. This woman has rocked every high-end brand from Chanel to Vivienne Westwood, yet during a recent NYC outing with husband Ryan Reynolds, she looked as if she were wrapped in a garbage bag.
The couple was photographed outside New York's Minetta Lane Theatre April 30, before going in to watch fellow Hollywood star Hugh Jackman take the stage in the off-Broadway show, "Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes." Lively's frumpy, two-piece ensemble reminded us of one familiar fashion failure: Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The Governor of Arkansas' own leather looks — from Shein-inspired potato sack dresses to shiny, monochrome mini skirts and shirts — prove that style isn't Huckabee Sanders' strong suit. And while Lively's chicness is tenfold greater than her leather-loving Republican counterpart, the "Gossip Girl" alum could have benefited from some tailoring.
Blake Lively hides from controversy behind her style
Unlike Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose fashion faux pas could never conceal her innumerable controversies, Blake Lively seems to be using fashion to sweep her major public relations disaster under the rug, or skirt, for that matter. The actor's style has done a 180 since her 2024 "It Ends With Us" press tour. Lively, whose wardrobe previously consisted of soft, floral patterns and vibrant colors, is now subdued in her recent outfit choices.
Fashion designer Teresa Fernandez spoke with the Daily Mail in April 2025, opining that the style shift is completely intentional and seems like a rebrand. Fernandez noticed how Lively is leaning towards "sharper tailoring, more structured silhouettes, luxe fabrics like leather, and power labels like Chanel" — Lively's NYC leather ensemble was completed with a patchwork Chanel purse.
This likely has something to do with her feud with "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni, which has consumed headlines for months now. In case you missed it, among a slew of he-said, she-said claims against each other, Baldoni and Lively have both slapped lawsuits across each other's desks; Lively is suing Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment on the set of the film, while Baldoni is suing Lively for defamation, per Deadline. And since Lively is now promoting her upcoming movie "Another Simple Favor," it's no surprise she's diving into a totally different style era.