Blake Lively Channels Sarah Huckabee Sanders In Cheap-Looking Leather Outfit

Unlike Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose fashion faux pas could never conceal her innumerable controversies, Blake Lively seems to be using fashion to sweep her major public relations disaster under the rug, or skirt, for that matter. The actor's style has done a 180 since her 2024 "It Ends With Us" press tour. Lively, whose wardrobe previously consisted of soft, floral patterns and vibrant colors, is now subdued in her recent outfit choices.

Fashion designer Teresa Fernandez spoke with the Daily Mail in April 2025, opining that the style shift is completely intentional and seems like a rebrand. Fernandez noticed how Lively is leaning towards "sharper tailoring, more structured silhouettes, luxe fabrics like leather, and power labels like Chanel" — Lively's NYC leather ensemble was completed with a patchwork Chanel purse.

This likely has something to do with her feud with "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni, which has consumed headlines for months now. In case you missed it, among a slew of he-said, she-said claims against each other, Baldoni and Lively have both slapped lawsuits across each other's desks; Lively is suing Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment on the set of the film, while Baldoni is suing Lively for defamation, per Deadline. And since Lively is now promoting her upcoming movie "Another Simple Favor," it's no surprise she's diving into a totally different style era.