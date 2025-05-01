Barron Trump's Best Friend Is Clearly Crushing On Karoline Leavitt

Bo Loudon, Barron Trump's bestie, has been an influential figure since Donald Trump's 2024 campaign. While Barron clearly wasn't staying on the sidelines, particularly when it came to matching Donald with podcasters, Loudon was often the more public face of their efforts. Post-election, Loudon expanded his fandom to Karoline Leavitt, with a celebratory post on X, formerly Twitter, after she became White House press secretary. Since then, Loudon's gushy posts demonstrate he's swooning over Leavitt.

"Just bumped into my talented and incredible friend Karoline Leavitt at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club," Loudon declared on TikTok in February 2025, along with a photo of him and Leavitt, each with an arm around the other. In April 2025, Loudon posted a similar pic, touting their shared youth on X. "It's such an honor to be the youngest person to ask @KarolineLeavitt, the youngest Press Secretary in history, a question," Loudon announced. Like Barron, Loudon is 18, nine years younger than 27-year-old Leavitt. That age difference seems minuscule compared to the 30-year age gap between Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Roccio.

Loudon posted a video of the event on Instagram, where he piled on the praise. The situation resembled an embarrassing middle school exchange as Leavitt called on Loudon, and he tripped over his tongue as he greeted her. Loudon kept his eyes mostly on his notes, looking up occasionally, as he informed Leavitt that she was "wildly popular ... and definitely an inspiration to Gen Z."