Kamala Harris Sends Tim Walz Feud Rumors Into Overdrive With Sneaky Speech Snub
Does Kamala Harris hold a grudge against Tim Walz after the pair failed to beat Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election? Some commentators on social media certainly seem to think so, and her speech on April 30 only fanned the flames of feud rumors. Harris took the stage at a fundraising gala in San Francisco and addressed the large crowd gathered at the Palace Hotel in a speech that skewered Trump's controversial and divisive policies and the looming threat she feels he poses to democracy.
On the surface, the speech was a call to action for all people who feel Trump is damaging the country, but some viewers read between the lines and noticed an interesting omission in her passionate oration. At one point, Harris namechecked a number of dedicated politicians who have been standing up to the Trump administration, including Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Jasmine Crockett, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among several others. However, there was no mention of Walz, who not only tirelessly campaigned alongside Harris but has been very vocal in his efforts to stand against the current administration.
Kamala Harris shouts out Bernie Sanders, AOC, Cory Booker, Chris Van Hollen, Chris Murphy, Jasmine Crockett and Maxwell Frost for taking a stance amid the current political climate.
The low-key snub comes just a month after Walz admitted in an interview with The New Yorker that he and Harris have barely spoken since their election loss. Walz jokingly speculated, "Maybe she doesn't want to talk to me after we got this thing done." Walz, meanwhile, has been honest in his criticism of himself and Harris after their defeat. "We shouldn't have been playing this thing so safe," Walz told Politico in March. "In football parlance, we were in a prevent defense to not lose when we never had anything to lose because I don't think we were ever ahead."
Tim Walz says he was chosen as Harris' VP because he appealed to white Middle America voters
Throughout the election, Tim Walz did everything he could to try to make his ticket with Kamala Harris a viable option while also tearing into Donald Trump and his VP pick, J.D. Vance. It was Walz who really championed the popular criticism of Republican candidates, which is that they were "weird," and it was a tactic that very clearly got under Trump's skin. Walz also defended Harris' decision not to go on Joe Rogan's podcast, saying it wouldn't have actually helped their campaign.
However, with the clarity afforded by time and distance, Walz has recently been very candid about why he feels Harris picked him to be her running mate in the first place. During an appearance at the Harvard Kennedy School on April 28, the Minnesota governor said he was tapped not just because of his liberal stances and storied career but because of his ability to connect with white voters and make them comfortable voting for a woman of color to be president.
"I could code talk to white guys [who were] watching football, fixing their truck, doing that, I could put them at ease," Walz shared (via National Review). "I was the permission structure to say, 'Look, you can do this and vote for this.'" Walz's comments were made just two days before Harris' speech in San Francisco, which may have contributed to why he possibly got subtly snubbed in her speech. Although skeptics of the feud rumors might point out that Harris was specifically celebrating the efforts of specific members of Congress, which doesn't include Walz, and therefore it might not be evidence of bad blood between the former running mates.