Kamala Harris Sends Tim Walz Feud Rumors Into Overdrive With Sneaky Speech Snub

Does Kamala Harris hold a grudge against Tim Walz after the pair failed to beat Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election? Some commentators on social media certainly seem to think so, and her speech on April 30 only fanned the flames of feud rumors. Harris took the stage at a fundraising gala in San Francisco and addressed the large crowd gathered at the Palace Hotel in a speech that skewered Trump's controversial and divisive policies and the looming threat she feels he poses to democracy.

On the surface, the speech was a call to action for all people who feel Trump is damaging the country, but some viewers read between the lines and noticed an interesting omission in her passionate oration. At one point, Harris namechecked a number of dedicated politicians who have been standing up to the Trump administration, including Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Jasmine Crockett, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among several others. However, there was no mention of Walz, who not only tirelessly campaigned alongside Harris but has been very vocal in his efforts to stand against the current administration.

Kamala Harris shouts out Bernie Sanders, AOC, Cory Booker, Chris Van Hollen, Chris Murphy, Jasmine Crockett and Maxwell Frost for taking a stance amid the current political climate. pic.twitter.com/xy42j1NdiN — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2025

The low-key snub comes just a month after Walz admitted in an interview with The New Yorker that he and Harris have barely spoken since their election loss. Walz jokingly speculated, "Maybe she doesn't want to talk to me after we got this thing done." Walz, meanwhile, has been honest in his criticism of himself and Harris after their defeat. "We shouldn't have been playing this thing so safe," Walz told Politico in March. "In football parlance, we were in a prevent defense to not lose when we never had anything to lose because I don't think we were ever ahead."