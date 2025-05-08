JD Vance's Copycat Fashion Fails Prove His Style Is Worse Than His Eyeliner

One of the most persistent rumors about Vice President JD Vance is that he wears eyeliner. While the jury may still be out on that one in the court of public opinion, some of Vance's other fashion choices are there for all of us to see. Vance had a fashion fail with his tie at the VP debate in October 2024 and, at CPAC in February 2025, Vance's pants rode up when he sat down, leading to plenty of ridicule on social media. Then there are the times that Vance seems to be trying to model himself after other politicians with his style, and it just hasn't worked for him.

Vance is frequently seen modeling Trump's favored look of a dark suit with a bright red tie. Admittedly, Vance doesn't seem to wear his tie as long as Trump likes to, but the look seems like he's trying too hard. Especially when the two are at the same event together wearing the same thing, it seems like Vance is trying too hard to look like his boss. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so is Vance hoping to get the president's approval at a time (read, the entire presidential term so far) when Vance has seemingly been pushed aside in favor of Elon Musk.