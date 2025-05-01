Tiffany Trump's Latest Maternity Shoot Has Everyone Throwing Shade At Brittany Mahomes

Tiffany Trump has been keeping us all updated on her pregnancy on social media before she welcomes her first child with husband Michael Boulos. The daughter of President Donald Trump recently rocked a baby blue maxi dress at her April 2025 baby shower, which totally reminded us of another blonde MAGA enthusiast: Brittany Mahomes — except Tiffany can clearly pull off what Brittany never could. In yet another perfectly curated photoshoot, which she posted on her socials on May 1, Tiffany was praised for her elegance, an aspect of Brittany's old maternity shoots that many people found the NFL WAG lacked.

The mom-to-be wore two full-length chiffon gowns: one pink and one white. Users on Instagram were floored by the photos, leaving their oohs and aahs in the comment section. "Beautiful pictures and so tasteful and classic. No belly button sticking out, no nakedness," one person even wrote; others agreed. "Exactly. I never understood the urge of being naked or posting photos wearing lingerie while pregnant. I don't get why sexualize such a feminine moment," someone replied, while another user said, "That's a Trump for you beautiful and classy always."

The same comments were not left on Brittany's pregnancy bump posts, all of which she also shared on her social media. Instead, she was criticized for sharing what seemed to be a little too intimate for the internet.