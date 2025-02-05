The Tragic Story Of Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany

All eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans as they attempt to go for an unprecedented three consecutive wins in a row, but the spotlight is definitely brightest on two of the team's top players. There's Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, and of course Travis Kelce, who along with being a top tight end has famously been dating Taylor Swift since 2023 (Patrick even takes credit for Kelce and Swift's romance).

Advertisement

The pop star and Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes, are also good friends with Swift even spending time with Patrick and Brittany's eldest daughter. Both couples get a lot of attention during games and off the field, and they seem to have picture perfect lives. Just look at all the sweetest moments in Brittany and Patrick's relationship thus far.

But, of course, no one's life is actually perfect, even when you're super wealthy, and married to an NFL superstar, and you live a lavish life like Brittany does. Beyond all the glitz and glamour, she's had her fair share of stress and setbacks. From health scares to cyberbullying, here are some of the sadder parts of the busy working mom's life.