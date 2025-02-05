The Tragic Story Of Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany
All eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans as they attempt to go for an unprecedented three consecutive wins in a row, but the spotlight is definitely brightest on two of the team's top players. There's Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, and of course Travis Kelce, who along with being a top tight end has famously been dating Taylor Swift since 2023 (Patrick even takes credit for Kelce and Swift's romance).
The pop star and Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes, are also good friends with Swift even spending time with Patrick and Brittany's eldest daughter. Both couples get a lot of attention during games and off the field, and they seem to have picture perfect lives. Just look at all the sweetest moments in Brittany and Patrick's relationship thus far.
But, of course, no one's life is actually perfect, even when you're super wealthy, and married to an NFL superstar, and you live a lavish life like Brittany does. Beyond all the glitz and glamour, she's had her fair share of stress and setbacks. From health scares to cyberbullying, here are some of the sadder parts of the busy working mom's life.
She broke her back after welcoming two babies
While Patrick Mahomes may be the best known athlete in the family, Brittany Mahomes is notably also an athlete. She played soccer in college and for a year as a professional in Iceland. Brittany's also a certified personal trainer. But there's one part of her body that she didn't exercise as much as she could have and the WAG unfortunately ended up with a broken back as a result. In an Instagram Story posted in March 2024, she shared a picture of herself with the caption, "Just a daily reminder. Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously. From: a girl with a fractured back," per ABC News.
It took Brittany a few months to recover from the painful injury. And while we don't know the exact details of what happened, we do know that pelvic floor problems following pregnancy are incredibly common. The pelvic floor muscles are a part of your core and connect to your tailbone, so a weak pelvic floor can cause major issues with your lower back. Thankfully, there are steps you can take to strengthen a weak pelvic floor, which is something that we're guessing Brittany has been focusing on ever since.
Brittany Mahomes was terrified when her infant son had to be rushed to the hospital
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share three young children: Sterling Skye, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, and Golden Raye, and their eldest both have some pretty severe food allergies (Golden was born in January 2025, so hers are likely still unknown at this point). We're guessing that Brittany is hoping that there's not a repeat of how she found out that Bronze was allergic to peanuts, though. In an October 2024 Instagram post from the account of the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which Patrick founded, Brittany discussed her two eldest children and their allergies, including the particularly frightening moment with Bronze when his allergy was discovered.
Sterling, who is about two years older than Bronze, had a known allergies to milk, eggs, and peanuts, so in 2023 when Bronze was eight months old, Brittany was a bit nervous to introduce him to peanuts (following doctor recommendations for introducing allergens). She was right to be anxious since, within half an hour, he showed signs of an allergic reaction. They rushed him to the ER, and Brittany explained how intense the experience was in the Instagram video, confessing, "Just seeing his whole body covered in welts and hives and him being so uncomfortable was probably one of the scariest moments of my life." Bronze, thankfully, came out of it OK.
That scary incident helped spur the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to partner with Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) for the "15 and FARE" initiative in Kansas City. The goal is to help educate people on how to keep those with life-threatening food allergies in their communities safer.
Her stepfather died at a Kansas City Chiefs game
On November 11, 2018, Paul Massey, Brittany Mahomes' beloved stepfather, was at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to watch a Chiefs game with Patrick Mahomes' dad. Tragically, however, Paul died before the game even started. He was just 63 years old. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Brittany wrote, "Today is a day I will never forget! [...] I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven."
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid issued a statement to ESPN about the situation, confirming, "We're sorry to hear about what took place yesterday. Our prayers and blessings are with the family. I've talked to Patrick and they're doing well for the circumstance that took place.” Brittany's parents divorced when she was little, and she and Massey, who had been in her life for years, were super close. They shared a love of sports, particularly soccer, which Massey coached and she played.
People have bullied Brittany Mahomes online for years
Even before her infamous Donald Trump scandal, Brittany Mahomes endured several high-profile controversial moments, and while the WAG's behavior hasn't always been the easiest to defend, that's no excuse for people to cyberbully her. In 2024, Brittany faced a ton of backlash after she liked a post of Trump's on social media, a move which some said might even end Brittany's friendship with Taylor Swift. She's also received plenty of hatred for everything from swimming with dolphins on vacation to showing her kids sitting in a stationary car without car seats to complaining about NFL refs.
One notable incident occurred in 2022 when the personal trainer came under fire from keyboard warriors after she was shown spraying champagne on Chiefs fans following a big win. In response to all the vitriol, Brittany partnered with a Kansas City company to create a "Team Brittany" shirt with a portion of the profits going to a local anti-bullying charity. The mother-of-three has apparently become someone that people love to hate over the years. As the wife of Patrick Mahomes, a high profile NFL star and Super Bowl winner, she got thrust into the spotlight, and that brought with it a lot of judgment.
"I was not prepared for this," she admitted to CBS News in 2023. "And at such a young age. We were in love and I loved him with all of my heart. But, you know, I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this." Evidently, to her credit, Brittany strives to turn tough times like this into a teachable moment for others.