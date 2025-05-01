Michelle Obama Brings Back An Iconic 'Do & Proves Her 60s Might Be Her Best Hair Decade
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
At 61 years old, we think Michelle Obama is looking better than ever lately. And thanks to her dramatic hair transformation, she has also been looking younger than ever. Michelle has been rocking much longer locks than she did back when her husband Barack Obama was president and it's definitely working for her. Now she's trying out yet another new way to wear her long hair and she's basically our top style inspiration at the moment.
One week after Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles' book, "Matriarch: A Memoir," hit shelves, Michelle joined Knowles on the first stop of her book tour. Michelle raved about the book in a post on X, writing, "Matriarch is more than a memoir — it's a love letter to Black women, to our stories, to our families, and to the unshakeable strength that holds us all together. This is a must-read, and one you'll want to share with all the women in your life." In an Instagram post, Michelle then revealed she would be sharing her conversation with Knowles on an episode of her podcast, "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson." Yet photos from the event have already been released and they show Michelle looking seriously chic. The most stand-out part of her look? A high ponytail turned long side braid that went all the way to her hips.
Michelle Obama's stunning hair and unique suit made for the perfect chic look
Photos of Michelle Obama sitting down with Tina Knowles came just days after her daughters Sasha and Malia Obama wore mismatched looks in a new photo. Sasha and Malia looked as stylish (and confident) as ever and both had super-long hair just like their mom. As of late, Michelle's daring outfit choices often looked ripped from Sasha and Malia's closet, and it seems all of the Obama ladies are sharing hair inspo, too.
As for Michelle's outfit for Knowles' book tour, that definitely didn't disappoint, either. She wore a sleek, double-breasted black suit with wide leg pants and no shirt layered underneath. With bold silver jewelry, black pumps, and her cool new hairstyle, her look was the epitome of effortless chic. When it comes to her hair and her fashion, it's clear that Michelle is just getting better and better with age.