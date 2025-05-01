Ousted Trump Advisor Mike Waltz May Want To Use Wife's Odd Hollywood Connect For Next Gig

It was only a matter of time before President Donald Trump's ego-inflating cabinet came to bite him. When The Atlantic reported in March of 2025 that editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally added to a Signal group chat by then-national security advisor Mike Waltz, it was a rich embarrassment. Of course, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth got swept up in the fracas, but it seems Hegseth just might get to keep his job.

The same cannot be said for Waltz, with several White House sources telling Politico that Waltz's days within the Trump administration were most likely dwindling. On May 1, 2025, the announcement came that Waltz was out, shunted aside to be nominated as the United States ambassador to the United Nations. If that doesn't work out, and Waltz begins tapping into leads for a new job, his search could begin at home.

Waltz's wife, Julia Nesheiwat, just so happens to have a rather odd celebrity connection. Her sister — and Waltz's sister-in-law — was married to Creed frontman Scott Stapp. Jaclyn Stapp married the "Higher" singer in 2006, and even though the couple filed for divorce in 2024, maybe Scott would still be willing to help Waltz get back on his feet should he be thrown to the curb. Considering that Trump himself loves to tap into his own Hollywood connections, if Waltz were to hit up his semi-famous connection, he would simply be taking a page out of the Trump playbook. However, Waltz should expect a bumpy ride when it comes to Scott.