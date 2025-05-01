Ousted Trump Advisor Mike Waltz May Want To Use Wife's Odd Hollywood Connect For Next Gig
It was only a matter of time before President Donald Trump's ego-inflating cabinet came to bite him. When The Atlantic reported in March of 2025 that editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally added to a Signal group chat by then-national security advisor Mike Waltz, it was a rich embarrassment. Of course, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth got swept up in the fracas, but it seems Hegseth just might get to keep his job.
The same cannot be said for Waltz, with several White House sources telling Politico that Waltz's days within the Trump administration were most likely dwindling. On May 1, 2025, the announcement came that Waltz was out, shunted aside to be nominated as the United States ambassador to the United Nations. If that doesn't work out, and Waltz begins tapping into leads for a new job, his search could begin at home.
Waltz's wife, Julia Nesheiwat, just so happens to have a rather odd celebrity connection. Her sister — and Waltz's sister-in-law — was married to Creed frontman Scott Stapp. Jaclyn Stapp married the "Higher" singer in 2006, and even though the couple filed for divorce in 2024, maybe Scott would still be willing to help Waltz get back on his feet should he be thrown to the curb. Considering that Trump himself loves to tap into his own Hollywood connections, if Waltz were to hit up his semi-famous connection, he would simply be taking a page out of the Trump playbook. However, Waltz should expect a bumpy ride when it comes to Scott.
Scott Stapp can teach Mike Waltz a few things about making a comeback
Though the band Creed has had its fair share of ups and downs, it does seem a new horizon is blooming — a lesson that Mike Waltz might have to learn for himself should he finally be tossed aside by Donald Trump. Not only was Creed once considered one of the worst bands of the '90s according to Rolling Stone, but frontman Scott Stapp has gone through his own pitfalls. In 2014, it was reported by Page Six that Stapp claimed to be broke and homeless, so that wouldn't make him the best choice for Waltz to tap for a future career. However, Stapp did make a comeback, as did the rest of his bandmates.
Coming off the heels of a successful 2024 tour, the "With Arms Wide Open" hitmakers performed at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, in late April 2025, sharing the stage with big names such as comeback king Jelly Roll and Luke Combs. Speaking to the Daily Press, Stapp admitted to being "honored" that the country-leaning crowd would accept them so warmly. "We never thought at any point that we'd be playing Stagecoach," Stapp said. Considering the band took a 12-year break before returning to touring, the rumors of new music are now spreading. Perhaps the band could use a manager or a new lyricist — something for Waltz to do that doesn't involve group chats and war plans.