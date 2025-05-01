Kaitlan Collins Handled This Classic Bad Hair Moment Like A True Champ
No matter how famous or famously put-together you are, no one is exempt from a bad hair moment — especially when the wind gets involved. This was the exact situation CNN's Kaitlan Collins found herself in when she recently went head-to-head — no pun intended — with some powerful wind. Yet, Collins proved that she definitely knows how to poke fun at herself and that a hair out of place doesn't bother her.
It's no surprise that a heavy gust of wind can do a number on Donald Trump's hair; we've seen his disaster 'do hold on for dear life during windy speeches before. And, since Trump has long been locked in a bitter feud with Collins, he'll surely be bothered to see that she can handle some windswept hair much better than he can. Recently, Collins shared a photo on her Instagram story. The photo showed her surrounded by camera people with nothing but blue sky behind them. Yet, it was Collins' hair blowing in the breeze that stole the spotlight. She joked about it in the caption, writing, "Marine One puts a new definition to wind blown."
Most public figures don't poke fun at themselves when bad hair moments arise
Kaitlan Collins is one journalist who often looks her best and prioritizes appearing put-together. Yet, based on her Instagram story, it's clear that she's willing to do what it takes for her job and doesn't get too bothered when that affects her look. Having a sense of humor about these things can be rare for folks in the public eye and is always appreciated.
Whether you find yourself in front of a camera regularly or not, most people have bad hair days now and then. Recently, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's disastrous hair day was accidentally exposed by White House cameras. And, considering the fact that Leavitt has had more than a few petty interactions with Collins, we have a feeling that, just like her boss, Leavitt would likely be jealous of Collins' ability to pull off an unfortunate hair moment with ease. Perhaps for folks in the White House and for the rest of us alike, there's a lesson in Collins' Instagram story. Being able to take a joke can turn a bad hair day into no big deal.