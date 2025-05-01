Kaitlan Collins Handled This Classic Bad Hair Moment Like A True Champ

No matter how famous or famously put-together you are, no one is exempt from a bad hair moment — especially when the wind gets involved. This was the exact situation CNN's Kaitlan Collins found herself in when she recently went head-to-head — no pun intended — with some powerful wind. Yet, Collins proved that she definitely knows how to poke fun at herself and that a hair out of place doesn't bother her.

It's no surprise that a heavy gust of wind can do a number on Donald Trump's hair; we've seen his disaster 'do hold on for dear life during windy speeches before. And, since Trump has long been locked in a bitter feud with Collins, he'll surely be bothered to see that she can handle some windswept hair much better than he can. Recently, Collins shared a photo on her Instagram story. The photo showed her surrounded by camera people with nothing but blue sky behind them. Yet, it was Collins' hair blowing in the breeze that stole the spotlight. She joked about it in the caption, writing, "Marine One puts a new definition to wind blown."