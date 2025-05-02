Kristi Noem Accidentally Exposes Her Obvious Hair Extensions & Fake Lashes In New Pic
Secretary Kristi Noem is certainly no stranger to doing controversial things, and most of us can agree that her hair and makeup habits aren't among her most problematic behavior. That doesn't mean, however, that her hair and makeup habits are good. And sometimes, they even steal the spotlight away from what she has to say. This was the case in a photo Noem posted to her Instagram story. The photo's very specific angle made it hard to focus on anything other than her fake hair and eyelashes.
On May 1, Noem shared a photo on her Instagram story that showed her looking downward. Of course, this particular angle gave a very clear view of her eyelashes in a way you wouldn't normally see them. At this point, Noem has become known for makeup fails that make even Kimberly Guilfoyle's glam look subtle. And this photo shows just how long, thick, and all-around fake-looking her false lashes really are. While this photo's angle gave us a unique look at her particularly unnatural-looking lashes, it also showed us her major hair fail.
Kristi Noem's tendency toward overly heavy hair extensions is a big mistake
Whether we're looking straight down at the top of her head or she's using hats as a lazy attempt to hide her hair hack, it's always pretty clear that Kristi Noem is a big fan of hair extensions. Hair extensions can certainly add volume and length to your locks in a positive way. In Noem's case, though, it often looks like she has a ton of hair just for the sake of having a ton of hair. Her fake mane appears heavy and over-the-top and weighs down her whole look. And, when paired with the look of her fake lashes in this photo, it just gives off an overall phony vibe and overwhelms her natural features.
We've all come to expect this kind of over-the-top hair and makeup from Noem. Yet, she is unrecognizable in old photos, and most people can surely agree that she looks better without the MAGA makeup. We think this photo should be a sign to Noem to revamp her look and see if ditching the fake hair and lashes will make her look and feel more like herself.