Of All Kristi Noem's Hair Fails, This Is By Far Her Worst

In March 2025, Kristi Noem, Donald Trump's controversial new U.S. homeland security secretary, was photographed while attending an important meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico with a serious case of bedhead after ditching her extensions for a frizzy updo. We thought that was going to be the worst hair fail for the first female governor of South Dakota, but boy were we wrong.

Wouldn't it be amazing if more of our leaders loved America? Read (or listen to) my thoughts in my new book, No Going Back, out May 7th. https://t.co/gmYMj2oenR pic.twitter.com/bcV9L8toWn — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 19, 2024

About a year before that hair disaster, the homeland security secretary shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, promoting her then-upcoming book, "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward," which hit bookstands in May 2024.

She styled her hair in a bizarre lazy girl's updo that wasn't even symmetrical. Maybe it was just the camera angle that was filming her from the side — perhaps it would have looked fine if Noem faced the lens head-on. But whatever the reason, the hairstyle was sadly giving total "Jumanji"-chic vibes.

