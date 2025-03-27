Of All Kristi Noem's Hair Fails, This Is By Far Her Worst
In March 2025, Kristi Noem, Donald Trump's controversial new U.S. homeland security secretary, was photographed while attending an important meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico with a serious case of bedhead after ditching her extensions for a frizzy updo. We thought that was going to be the worst hair fail for the first female governor of South Dakota, but boy were we wrong.
About a year before that hair disaster, the homeland security secretary shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, promoting her then-upcoming book, "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward," which hit bookstands in May 2024.
She styled her hair in a bizarre lazy girl's updo that wasn't even symmetrical. Maybe it was just the camera angle that was filming her from the side — perhaps it would have looked fine if Noem faced the lens head-on. But whatever the reason, the hairstyle was sadly giving total "Jumanji"-chic vibes.
The comments on X were brutal
Surprisingly absolutely no one, people had a field day in the comments over Kristi Noem's hair. "Kristi, amazing hairdo. No matter what, you look good," one sarcastically wrote on X. Another user described it as "volcano hair," while a third person asked, "Why does she have Pepé Le Pew on her head?" Others even compared the former governor of South Dakota to Cousin Itt from "The Addams Family," as well as a mop, a rat's nest, and a pineapple. Oof.
Several comments also mentioned her lips, which appear to have been altered as a result of the Mar-A-Lago face trend. As one quipped, "Your duck lips are getting ridiculous. Are you joining the flock?" At least the mother of three looks like herself in that video. Noem was unrecognizable in old photos without all the MAGA makeup (and better, tamer hair).
Moreover, Noem actually sported blonde, curly locks in her wedding photo to husband Bryon Noem, instead of her usual brunette hair. The Republican politician even wore a white cowboy hat with an attached veil for the portrait. Talk about making a statement!