Karoline Leavitt's 'Grandma Chic' Moment With Margo Martin Is Giving Sewing Class Dropout

Since she took the job as White House Press Secretary, there's been a lot of buzz about Karoline Leavitt's youth. At a recent White House event, the 27-year-old mentioned that she's part of Gen-Z, or, to get more technical, "Zillennial, 'cause I'm right on the cusp of millennial and Gen Z" (via Instagram). When it comes to fashion, however, Leavitt's preferred style consistently skews way older -– a couple of generations older. This contrast is even more evident when Leavitt hangs out with her peers, as illustrated in a May 2025 Instagram carousel posted by Margo Martin, Donald Trump's special assistant and communications advisor. Like Leavitt, Martin's been with the Trump team for a while, formerly serving as deputy communications chief.

Martin, who's 28,opted for a classic all-black combo of pants and a double-breasted jacket, and Leavitt chose her usual grandma-esque look. The press secretary wore a midi-length skirt, an embellished cardigan, and a shirt with prominent bell-shaped cuffs. A closer pic reveals Levitt's sweater is replete with bead-dazzled additions on the neckline, pockets, and front of the sweater. While this is hardly surprising, what really stands out is that Leavitt needs tailoring. At five feet four inches tall, she's right on the border between shorter and regular length sizes. Here, her skirt looks a bit too long. In addition, the extra length on her sleeves seems unnecessary, especially since the material swallows up most of her hand. In the close-up shot, Leavitt even has the cuff flipped back to get it out of the way.