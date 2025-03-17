New Karoline Leavitt Pic Proves Sarah Huckabee Sanders Isn't The Only Leather Lover In Trump's Circle

Sarah Huckabee Sanders loves a good leather outfit, but she may have to accept the fact that she doesn't have a monopoly on the style. A fellow woman in President Donald Trump's circle just rocked the leather look and it's possible the Arkansas governor is not pleased.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the youngest person to hold that title in U.S. history, was photographed at the 2025 Super Bowl with Margo Martin, a special assistant to President Trump. Why the photo was posted to Instagram more than a month after the Super Bowl happened is unclear, but what is clear is the fact that Leavitt wore a black, knee-length leather dress.

The snapshot, taken by chief White House photographer Daniel Torok, shows Leavitt and Martin both rocking all-black ensembles and smiling, with thousands of fellow football fans behind them. Trump and his disaster 'do also attended the Super Bowl, but it doesn't look like they were sitting together with the president, his daughter Ivanka, and Trump's grandson Theodore. Leavitt also shared the snapshot to her Instagram story.

