New Karoline Leavitt Pic Proves Sarah Huckabee Sanders Isn't The Only Leather Lover In Trump's Circle
Sarah Huckabee Sanders loves a good leather outfit, but she may have to accept the fact that she doesn't have a monopoly on the style. A fellow woman in President Donald Trump's circle just rocked the leather look and it's possible the Arkansas governor is not pleased.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the youngest person to hold that title in U.S. history, was photographed at the 2025 Super Bowl with Margo Martin, a special assistant to President Trump. Why the photo was posted to Instagram more than a month after the Super Bowl happened is unclear, but what is clear is the fact that Leavitt wore a black, knee-length leather dress.
The snapshot, taken by chief White House photographer Daniel Torok, shows Leavitt and Martin both rocking all-black ensembles and smiling, with thousands of fellow football fans behind them. Trump and his disaster 'do also attended the Super Bowl, but it doesn't look like they were sitting together with the president, his daughter Ivanka, and Trump's grandson Theodore. Leavitt also shared the snapshot to her Instagram story.
Fans seem to prefer Leavitt's leather style over Sanders' wardobe
Reactions to the photo of Karoline Leavitt and Margo Martin were overwhelmingly positive on Instagram, with lots of fire, American flag, and clapping emojis. Commenters on Instagram raved about the two women and their game day looks, with one user saying, "Stunning!!" Others agreed, and one person even wrote, "Two special ladies leading the Patriots." The overwhelming positivity is, unfortunately, not something Sarah Huckabee Sanders tends to receive when she incorporates leather into her outfits. In fact, Sanders' leather looks have been total fashion fails, with one leather dress Sanders wore being something even Kimberly Guilfoyle wouldn't try.
In a photo shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, of Huckabee rocking leather pants, the comments were ... less than kind. "Is this Sarah trying to step up her fashion game? I do applaud the lack of visible knees," tweeted one troll. "Her fashion choices continue to be astoundingly stupid," wrote another.
However, based on the reactions to both Leavitt and Malia Obama's leather looks, leather is still in fashion. Sanders will likely keep rocking the look, despite the naysayers who urge otherwise.