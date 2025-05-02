Karoline Leavitt Joins Fellow Fox Blondes In Most Boring 'Fit Check' Shot Imaginable
What happens when four blondes get together? Not much, when it comes to fashion. Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, isn't exactly known for her inspiring wardrobe choices, often wearing outdated looks that have us checking the calendar.
Though she's officially the youngest person to ever hold the position as White House press secretary, Leavitt has a habit of dressing way older than she really is, opting for sweater sets and frumpy jackets. And it seems that when she's not behind the podium delivering President Donald Trump's truths to journalists, her closet picks don't always improve.
When Leavitt joined Fox News anchor Dana Perino for a special live show in Washington D.C. on April 30, she opted for a basic blue dress. It didn't stand out as being great, and it didn't stand out as being horrible. It didn't really do anything at all. But then again, she seemed to fit right in with the rest of the blonde women she was cavorting with on that evening.
The outfits that didn't pass the Fit Check
Karoline Leavitt and Dana Perino got together on April 30 for a special live show on the Fox News channel. The two were discussing Perino's new book, and Leavitt's gig as the White House press secretary. As she often does, "The Five" news anchor posted a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram about what everybody was wearing. Led by Perino's research producer Kate DePetro, guests are frequently roped into doing a "Fit Check," and Leavitt and her executive assistant Kieghan Nangle happily joined in to create a flock of four blondes.
So what was everybody wearing beneath their similarly shaded flaxen manes? The phone tree must have been buzzing while the ladies was getting dressed, because they all seemed to decide that "bland" would be the keyword for the evening's fashion vibe. Plain white dress, plain green dress, white pantsuit with only a hint of detail (not Perino's worst fashion fail of all time), and Leavitt's plain blue dress that was basically nondescript save for pleating. And the kicker? All four wore the same basic shoe: a nude heel with a pointed toe.
The ladies also shared where their jewelry came from, and Leavitt made sure to point out her Gucci watch, while noting the source of all her other accessories. "My jewelry is from my amazing husband," she declared. Upon being prompted by Perino, Leavitt also admitted her two older brothers would be giving her flack for the "Fit Check" video. "I will be receiving texts as soon as it's posted," she added.