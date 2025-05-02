Karoline Leavitt Joins Fellow Fox Blondes In Most Boring 'Fit Check' Shot Imaginable

What happens when four blondes get together? Not much, when it comes to fashion. Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, isn't exactly known for her inspiring wardrobe choices, often wearing outdated looks that have us checking the calendar.

Though she's officially the youngest person to ever hold the position as White House press secretary, Leavitt has a habit of dressing way older than she really is, opting for sweater sets and frumpy jackets. And it seems that when she's not behind the podium delivering President Donald Trump's truths to journalists, her closet picks don't always improve.

When Leavitt joined Fox News anchor Dana Perino for a special live show in Washington D.C. on April 30, she opted for a basic blue dress. It didn't stand out as being great, and it didn't stand out as being horrible. It didn't really do anything at all. But then again, she seemed to fit right in with the rest of the blonde women she was cavorting with on that evening.