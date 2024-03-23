The History Of Royals Who Were Quietly Diagnosed With Cancer

In February 2024, King Charles III shocked the world when he revealed that a medical treatment for an enlarged prostate unexpectedly revealed a shocking diagnosis. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. While the king didn't detail which particular form of the disease he'd been stricken with, the fact that he went public with the news was something of a break from tradition for Britain's royal family. In fact, the level of transparency displayed by Charles about his health was the exception, not the rule, given the royals' long history of keeping any type of medical malady a secret from the public.

Revealing illness may be viewed as a sign of weakness by royals, but despite their highborn status and regal bloodlines, they're still human beings who are subject to the same health woes that can befall anyone. That has certainly been the case when it comes to cancer, and Charles is not alone among royalty to be diagnosed with this potentially deadly disease — something that became clear when another member of his family — Catherine, Princess of Wales — made a subsequent public announcement of a cancer diagnosis, mere weeks after Charles' revelation.

Over the years, cancer has impacted numerous royals who, as has been their habit, haven't typically been forthcoming regarding sharing details of illness with the world. To find out more, keep on reading for a look back at the royals who were quietly diagnosed with cancer throughout history.