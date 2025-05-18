Inappropriate Karoline Leavitt Outfits That Put Her Good Girl Persona To Shame
Karoline Leavitt made a name for herself as the youngest United States Press Secretary under Donald Trump's presidency, and such a title has certain connotations. She was 27 years old when she was appointed to the role, with many questioning her credibility. To counter this, she has become a master of camouflage. That is, camouflaging herself to age her thirty years. Let's start with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, who's 32 years her senior. The two met originally back in 2022 when Leavitt was 25 years old, later welcoming their son, Niko, in July 2024 and later tying the knot in January 2025. The other way in which Leavitt intentionally ages herself is through her style.
When showing up for media appearances or press briefings, Leavitt is known to cover up in some looks that age her tremendously. Whether it be from outfits from decades before she was born to simply opting for frumpy looks that channel grandma core, for the most part, Leavitt hasn't quite nailed down her fashion sense yet. That being said, there have been some moments where she has stepped out in some jaw-dropping fashion, reminding everyone just how young and hip she is. Let's take a look at all of Leavitt's most out-of-character fashion moments.
She brought the heat with leather pants
Karoline Leavitt turned heads when she stepped out in a sexy (nearly) all-black outfit. She made an Instagram post jetting off to who knows where, pairing the photo with the caption, "Always on the move." In the pic, Leavitt is wearing a black polo tucked into some leg-hugging, leather bell bottoms, accessorized with a cropped trench coat and a Louis Vuitton tote. Leavitt knows she ate with this look, smiling from ear to ear with perfectly wind-blown hair. If only she channeled this energy more often.
She showed off her figure with a matching two-piece set
Two-piece matching sets have gained prominence in the 2020s, and finally, there's a style trend that Karoline Leavitt has hopped on. In September 2023, she posted some photos to Instagram recapping her Labor Day Weekend in Napa Valley. The floral set she wore featured a strappy halter top and a pencil skirt, showing off her arms and midriff. Leavitt made sure to up the sophistication with some cream-colored sandals and a matching purse, finishing the look off by throwing her blonde hair into a French twist.
Things got spicy at a Celtics game
Karoline Leavitt didn't come to play at a Celtics game in May 2023; she came to win. She had no problem flaunting her décolletage with a team-appropriate, low-cut lime green bodysuit, sporting a pair of white wide-leg jeans on the bottom. She opted for a sandalwood bag and matching heels to complete the outfit. Many commended her for the risque outfit choice, with one user commenting under her post of the look, "Killer outfit," while another added, "Great style."
She's not afraid to show some skin
Athleisure wear has gained notoriety in recent years, perfectly combining the breathability and versatility of athletic attire with the comfort of leisure wear. We've even given tips when it comes to building the perfect athleisure wardrobe with specified pieces, but maybe we should be taking notes from Karoline Leavitt's book. In July 2023, Leavitt posted pics from a weekend in Nantucket, and her laid-back adventuring outfit had us envious. She wore a black, skin-tight one-piece jumpsuit, showing off her tanned arms and legs. She paired the piece with some white Hokas, black sunglasses, and an ACK baseball cap.
She dropped it low in an LBD
Every woman, even Karoline Leavitt, understands the importance of having a little black dress in her closet. In February 2023, she attended her best friend, Olivia Jensen's, wedding. In her Instagram post from the night, she wrote in the caption, "I was honored to be part of her beautiful ceremony and share a special reading. 🙏🥹 Andddd then... we danced just like we used to back in high school!💃🥂😜" And she did just that, in heels, no less. She shared a photo of her killer dance moves in a sexy black velvet dress and strappy, pointed-toe pumps. Now that's how you party in your 20s!