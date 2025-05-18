Inappropriate Karoline Leavitt Outfits That Put Her Good Girl Persona To Shame

Karoline Leavitt made a name for herself as the youngest United States Press Secretary under Donald Trump's presidency, and such a title has certain connotations. She was 27 years old when she was appointed to the role, with many questioning her credibility. To counter this, she has become a master of camouflage. That is, camouflaging herself to age her thirty years. Let's start with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, who's 32 years her senior. The two met originally back in 2022 when Leavitt was 25 years old, later welcoming their son, Niko, in July 2024 and later tying the knot in January 2025. The other way in which Leavitt intentionally ages herself is through her style.

When showing up for media appearances or press briefings, Leavitt is known to cover up in some looks that age her tremendously. Whether it be from outfits from decades before she was born to simply opting for frumpy looks that channel grandma core, for the most part, Leavitt hasn't quite nailed down her fashion sense yet. That being said, there have been some moments where she has stepped out in some jaw-dropping fashion, reminding everyone just how young and hip she is. Let's take a look at all of Leavitt's most out-of-character fashion moments.