Pam Bondi's Most Inappropriate Outfit To Date Had Tongues Wagging

Pam Bondi wants everyone to know who's boss — that is, mafia boss. The attorney general was giving Tony Soprano during her January 2025 confirmation hearing, sporting a dark pinstripe suit and a loose, white button-down that she left open at her décolletage, as seen in the photo below. The power move was taken positively on X, formerly Twitter, with many appreciating the sophistication of the suit. "Pam Bondi decked out in pinstripes — looking as though she's about to no-nonsense her way through the hearing!" one user wrote. Another quipped, "All I can hear in my mind is — 'It's Bondi ... PAM Bondi.'"

Of course, while some saw a little 007 in the Republican lawyer, others just saw 000. Contrary to her X fans, users on Threads might choose this look for the No. 1 spot on the list of Bondi's most inappropriate outfits, asserting that her attire was not professional enough for the formal hearing. "Is it just me, or did Pam Bondi look a little too casual at her hearing in that open-necked shirt under a too-big suit jacket?" one person posed on the platform. It wasn't just them. "She's bringing back the 80s-Sonny Crockett," a user suggested, referring to "Miami Vice" — though, Bondi would need a little more pastel and a lot more hair gel to fit in with that crowd (her puffy pastel suit might work better).