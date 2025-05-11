Karoline Leavitt's Bizarre Red Dress Might Be Her Most Controversial Outfit Of All Time

President Donald Trump's new press secretary is still learning the ropes of her job and figuring out her personal work style along the way. Thus far, Karoline Leavitt has worn many outfits that missed the mark for one reason or another: off-putting colors, poor fits, or just plain unflattering. (Once, Leavitt wore an outdated suit with a floral shirt that looked like the upholstery on Grandma's couch.) But of all her fashion fails, one stands out for its political cringiness rather than its style.

On January 31, 2025 — just days after Trump took office — Leavitt led a White House press conference, during which she discussed the tariffs the president planned to impose on China, Mexico, and Canada to boost the American economy and slow the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. Unfortunately, she chose an outfit that was wrong for the occasion on several counts. Her bright red sweater dress wasn't quite businesslike enough for the occasion, not to mention being a bit stuffy for a Gen Z staffer. The most problematic issue, though, was the manufacturing. Zhang Zhisheng, the Chinese ambassador to Indonesia, put up a comment on X (formerly Twitter) pointing out that the dress appeared to have been made in China. Zhang added a biting comment essentially saying: "Complain about China's business practices all you like, but hey — you're still buying our products." It was an embarrassing "gotcha" that even Leavitt is probably cringing about now.