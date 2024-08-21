Michelle Obama's Bold DNC 2024 Dress Sends Not-So-Subtle Message To Her Most Vicious Haters

It's been a while since the Obamas left The White House, but the memory of the harsh criticism that Michelle Obama, in particular, faced over her fashion choices remains vivid in fans' minds. One of the most infamous instances was dubbed "Sleevegate." Critics pounced on the former first lady's decision to wear sleeveless outfits, decrying it as informal, unprofessional, and even disrespectful for a woman in her position. If this sounds like thinly veiled envy of Michelle Obama's toned arms, you wouldn't be wrong — many first ladies before her sported sleeveless styles without garnering the same backlash. Despite this fraught history, Michelle made her appearance at the Democratic National Convention 2024 in none other than a stunningly deconstructed sleeveless suit. This decision is iconic for several reasons.

Not only is Michelle making it abundantly clear that she will wear whatever she wants, but the bestselling author is also standing up for herself and declaring that she will not be broken down or controlled. And as the icing on the cake, Vice President Kamala Harris's choice of outfit was a direct reference to Barack Obama's outrageous tan suit controversy. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take netizens long to pinpoint the not-so-subtle style messages. As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, gushed, "Michelle Obama's Monse reconstructed suit is perf! Bearing her arms + a reimagining of a men's suit. What a statement." Another added, "Someone said yesterday that @MichelleObama needs to come out in a sleeve-less dress, I think she heard 'em & today she did! Kamala w/tan suit was chef's kiss. They're trolling the Republicans real bad."

