5 Times Karoline Leavitt's Tan Fails Were Almost Worse Than Trump's

As White House press secretary, it's clear that Karoline Leavitt is committed to getting Donald Trump's approval. She always supports the president and goes to bat in defense of his decisions regularly. We would think this would be enough to get Trump on her side, but on occasion, Leavitt has seemingly attempted to impress him with their shared love of the same hobby: getting tan. Okay, okay — Leavitt is probably not actually taking her tan inspiration from Trump. But that doesn't mean she's not giving the notoriously badly bronzed political figure a run for his money every now and then.

Leavitt has certainly had a White House makeover since joining Trump's administration. She falls victim to the "Republican makeup" trend cliche occasionally, she dresses way older than she is, and some folks have speculated she's even gotten plastic surgery. Still, looking at older photos of Leavitt, it seems like she has always struggled to get the perfect tan. From tan lines to uneven color and even a familiar orange hue, Leavitt's tan fails are all over the map, and we've got some of the particularly bad ones she's sported over the years.